Railway repair work disrupting bus traffic

Estonian Railways' (Eesti Raudtee) failure to provide early notice of repair work has disrupted bus traffic in several parts of Estonia, as many bus schedules are coordinated with train timetables.

When train times are changed due to repairs, late notification means that some passengers stepping off the train are left watching the departing bus's taillights.

"The problem is that we get the information too late and cannot make the changes fast enough. We need to revise route schedules, and the carrier has to reorganize logistics, which takes time. But if the information comes just a couple of days ahead, then unfortunately, that's how it goes," Andrus Nilisk, head of the North Estonia Public Transport Center, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

For example, public transport centers only learned on May 14 about a train timetable that would take effect on May 19. As a result, some connections in Lääne-Viru County were lost, and in Järva and Southeast Estonia, only the most critical transfers could be preserved.

"We also need time to inform people. For someone to be properly informed, they should be notified at least a week in advance. In this case, there was no time for notification at all," Nilisk said.

It is also important to consider that a change in the bus schedule affects all users of that route, not just those transferring to or from trains, he said.

Sander Saare, head of the Southeast Public Transport Center, said there are multiple problems. The train schedule is unstable, changes may apply only on certain days of the week, and the notice period is too short. For instance, it is already known that a new change will take effect on June 9, but as of May 29, the corresponding schedule had not yet been published.

Arthur Raichmann, commercial director at Estonian Railways, admitted the company has been slow to notify others about changes.

"One reason is that when many different construction projects overlap within a tight timeframe, consolidating the information and negotiating with all parties takes quite a long time," he said.

A separate contingency schedule must be prepared for each traffic disruption, which must be coordinated not with Elron and with freight carriers.

"In such a situation, you're stuck between two bad options: either offer somewhat longer-term stability or chop the traffic schedule into very short segments, which is also quite bad, and up to now we've tried to aim for longer periods," Raichmann said.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs sent a letter to Estonian Railways this Tuesday, stating that schedule changes must be communicated at least one month in advance.

"Primarily, we urge Estonian Railways – this is a matter of planning — to consider during their planning that all other carriers are dependent on them," said Andres Ruubas, head of the ministry's public transport department.

At present, the ministry has no means of sanctioning the company for giving too little notice about repair works.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!