Rail track modernization brings changes to Elron's timetable from Monday

Rail operator Elron's eastern and southern route timetables to and from Tallinn have changed starting Monday as major rail repairs and electrification work goes ahead.

The work means replacement buses will be laid on for some routes.

The changes affect the routes between Tallinn and Narva, including to Aegviidu and Rakvere, and between the capital and the southeast – to Tartu, Koidula and Valga.

Elron's communications manager Kristo Mäe said: "The infrastructure owner AS Eesti Raudtee is continuing a major overhaul and electrification of the railway between Tamsalu and Tartu, so that new Škoda electric trains can be introduced on the Tallinn–Tartu line."

"Due to the rail works, the eastern and southern timetables will change between May 19 and June 8," he added.

The changes affect two evening departures on the Tallinn–Tartu line as well as the first and last daytime departures in the other direction, from Tartu to Tallinn, and also affect the early morning departure from Jõgeva to Tartu.

Mäe noted a replacement bus service will cover the stretch between Tartu and Tamsalu, where the current work is being done, and he urged passengers to "definitely review the timetable."

Journeys between Tallinn and Tartu which include use of the replacement bus service will be reduced on the regular price and now cost €9, and €7 on the discounted ticket price when bought online, Mäe added.

Additionally, on the Tuesdays and Wednesdays between now and June 4 inclusive (May 20–21, May 27–28, and June 3–4), Tartu is the terminating and start station in Estonia for the Vilnius–Riga–Tallinn/Narva connection.

The next phase of repair work will mean changes to the timetable, from June 9.

