X!

Rail track modernization brings changes to Elron's timetable from Monday

News
A train at Tartu Station.
A train at Tartu Station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Rail operator Elron's eastern and southern route timetables to and from Tallinn have changed starting Monday as major rail repairs and electrification work goes ahead.

The work means replacement buses will be laid on for some routes.

The changes affect the routes between Tallinn and Narva, including to Aegviidu and Rakvere, and between the capital and the southeast – to Tartu, Koidula and Valga.

Elron's communications manager Kristo Mäe said: "The infrastructure owner AS Eesti Raudtee is continuing a major overhaul and electrification of the railway between Tamsalu and Tartu, so that new Škoda electric trains can be introduced on the Tallinn–Tartu line."

"Due to the rail works, the eastern and southern timetables will change between May 19 and June 8," he added.

The changes affect two evening departures on the Tallinn–Tartu line as well as the first and last daytime departures in the other direction, from Tartu to Tallinn, and also affect the early morning departure from Jõgeva to Tartu.

Mäe noted a replacement bus service will cover the stretch between Tartu and Tamsalu, where the current work is being done, and he urged passengers to "definitely review the timetable."

Journeys between Tallinn and Tartu which include use of the replacement bus service will be reduced on the regular price and now cost €9, and €7 on the discounted ticket price when bought online, Mäe added.

Additionally, on the Tuesdays and Wednesdays between now and June 4 inclusive (May 20–21, May 27–28, and June 3–4), Tartu is the terminating and start station in Estonia for the Vilnius–Riga–Tallinn/Narva connection.

The next phase of repair work will mean changes to the timetable, from June 9.

Elron's site in English is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:03

Rail track modernization brings changes to Elron's timetable from Monday

07:51

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

18.05

Rise in fatal road traffic accidents prompts plans for Muhu's first speed camera

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

Elena Malõgina out of Strasbourg WTA tournament despite strong start

18.05

Ott Tänak second in Rally Portugal Updated

18.05

Gallery: UK's Morcheeba closed Tallinn Day celebrations with free concert Updated

18.05

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

18.05

Fox family provokes excitement at Tartu kindergarten

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

18.05

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

18.05

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

18.05

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

17.05

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo