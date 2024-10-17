Weather stays sunny and dry, winds picking up a bit

The weather in Estonia is set to stay dry Thursday and through the weekend, though the daytime temperatures of up to 12 degrees Celsius will feel a bit colder thanks to southerly breezes.

Thursday night was mostly dry though with cloud cover and light breezes, and fog in places. Temperatures got down to -2 degrees Celsius in the southeast, and the Transport Board had already warned of slippery roads in the coming days.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Thursday, October 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning is set be largely clear and dry, though with occasional patches of fog early on.

Southwest and southerly breezes will remain light inland but can reach speeds of up to 13 meters per second in coastal gusts.

The morning's temperature values will range from freezing to +5 degrees, and up to 10 degrees immediately on the coasts. Some sections of road may remain slippery.

Daytime weather outlook for Thursday, October 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will be mostly sunny.

Daytime will be sunny with mean ambient temperatures a pretty uniform 10-12 degrees on the mainland. Hiiumaa will be warmest at 13 degrees, though in coastal areas, gusts of wind up to 15 meters per second will take the edge off the relatively warm weather, and the southerlies will be up to 10 meters per second even inland.

The only clouds in the sky will be on the northeast coast, otherwise it will be clear.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, October 18 to Monday, October 21, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions —dry and with clear skies, albeit with stronger southerly winds – are set for the rest of the week.

A few night frosts are due, followed by slightly milder air pockets, though temperatures could still drop to zero even then.

The nights will generally get milder through to the start of next week even as the days will get a little chillier, from a mean temperature of 12 degrees Friday to 10 degrees on the Monday, when there will be stronger chances of showers, particularly in the west.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!