Economy ministry wants to allow longer road trains in Estonia

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications recently approached the Ministry of Climate regarding the potential timeline and conditions for allowing 25-meter-long road trains on Estonian roads.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications believes that 25.5-meter-long road trains would benefit both the economy and the environment. Longer trucks would carry more cargo, reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This perspective is also reflected in the proposed climate law. Currently, the maximum allowed length for road trains in Estonia is 18.75 meters.

According to Ain Tatter, head of the roads and railways department at the Ministry of Climate, the main issue lies with the road infrastructure.

"No one disputes that larger freight loads make logistics more economically efficient, but the limitations primarily arise from various parameters of the road infrastructure. For example, road design is based on the so-called reference road train," Tatter explained.

The Ministry of Climate suggests that longer road trains could be permitted on roads where the owners ensure that safety requirements are met.

"Unfortunately, local governments have so far been reluctant to support easing current regulations, citing the inadequate condition of local roads for accommodating such large vehicles. This stance has been expressed primarily by the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities. However, Tallinn has recently proposed allowing even 34-meter-long road trains, as indicated in a proposal signed by Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa)," said Tatter.

Currently, the Transport Administration is preparing a route analysis for state roads, which is expected to be completed early next year. This analysis will pave the way for potential legislative changes. However, overtaking maneuvers remain a safety concern for longer road trains, acknowledged Toomas Korenev, head of the North Prefecture's traffic group.

"One of the risks is that overtaking becomes more challenging and lengthy, and maneuvering around these road trains can be difficult, especially at intersections or on highways," Korenev noted.

The Ministry of Climate also expressed concerns about the increased complexity of overtaking and compliance with regulations.

"When the Transport Administration conducted an initial study on easing total weight restrictions, it monitored vehicle weights over six months and recorded around 90,000 violations. For instance, during a week of weighing on the Tallinn-Pärnu highway, nearly 50 percent of six-axle trucks were found to exceed weight limits. None of these cases resulted in fines because the measurements were not conducted as part of official state supervision. This shows a serious problem with compliance by carriers and insufficient state oversight," Tatter said.

The Ministry of Climate hopes to propose solutions to address these issues alongside legislative amendments.

