Recent, strong winds in Estonia easing up from Monday

While the strong winds and stormy conditions which have been seen in Estonia over the past few days continued into Sunday evening, Monday and the rest of the week will be somewhat calmer.

Overnight ambient temperatures ranged from -1 degree Celsius in South Estonia to +5 degrees over Saaremaa.

Weather map for the morning of Monday, November 4, 2024. Source: ERR

The winds have weakened as of this morning, though have not dissipated entirely. Northerlies of 5-12 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second are forecast for the day.

Cloud cover is variable in the morning, with large swathes of the northwest, west and center being clear, while cloud is thicker in parts of the east and over the islands. Temperatures are still be slightly below zero in the southeast and center, and around +3 degrees in Tallinn.

This may be accompanied by rain and sleet in the southwest, while roads more generally across Estonia may remain slippery thanks to the overnight conditions.

Daytime weather map for Monday, November 4, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will be partly cloudy with light rain and occasional sleet, with temperatures reaching 3 to 8 °C and continued moderate winds from the northwest.

Daytime brings similar conditions, and ambient temperatures will be as low as 3 degrees in parts of the east, and no higher than the 7 degrees forecast for Saaremaa. Again, patches of sleet and/or rain may be seen in those areas which see the most cloud – again chiefly in the southeast.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Tuesday, November 5 to Friday, November 8, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday night will be similar to Sunday so far as temperatures go, but it is expected to warm up slightly as the week wears on, and mean temperatures nationwide will be up to +6 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Similarly, daytime temperatures will be up to +9 degrees on average mid-week, though a couple of degrees lower on the Friday.

There will also be a difference in conditions on the coasts, which will be milder, compared with inland areas, which may see continued icy patches in the coming days.

Tuesday itself is forecast to see more rain and sleet, but the rest of the work week will be mostly dry and clear.

Winter tires are mandatory from December 1 though it is best practice to have them installed by now. Studded winter tires have been permissible since mid-October.

Each day is getting darker by a little less than five minutes per day at present. Whereas dawn Monday is at 7.49 a.m., sunset at 4.19 p.m., the respective times on Friday are 7.59 a.m. and 4.09 p.m. (Tallinn times).

