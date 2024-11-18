Chilly, windy and wet week in store as temperatures drop

The mild November conditions so far have taken a turn for the worse, and Monday is set to be colder than recent days.

The new week starts with rain, sleet, and strong winds, with even a chance of snow Monday evening; similar conditions are expected over the next few days, with mean ambient temperatures forecast at only +2 degrees Celsius during the day.

Sunday night and into early Monday morning brought heavy showers and windy conditions nationwide, and while the Tallinn area will be dry this morning, much of the rest of the country will continue to see rain, even falling as sleet in the northeast.

Morning weather map in Estonia for Monday, November 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Southwesterlies of 5-12 meters per second in gusts up to 17 meters per second will make the ambient temperatures of +2-4 degrees Celsius in the west, center, and southeast, not to mention the zero degrees in the northeast, feel even chillier.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Monday, November 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures are only expected to pick up a little during the day, still as low as +2 degrees in Lääne-Viru County, where sleet is forecast, and no higher than +7 degrees over Saaremaa. Much of the mainland will continue to see precipitation, though the islands will be dry during the daytime.

The strong winds remain, in gusts up to 17 meters per second, and will have swung around to a westerly direction in the afternoon. particularly in the northeast.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, November 19 to Friday, November 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The rain and sleet are forecast to continue through the entire work week, interspersed with drier conditions which may even see the sun peep through from time to time.

Nighttime ambient temperatures will climb a little, up to +1 on average Thursday night, but the daytime is to remain a flat +2 degrees on average through to Friday.

The days continue to get shorter, though the rate at which they are doing so is gradually slowing. Sunrise on Monday is a little after 8:20 a.m. and sunset at a bit before 3:50 p.m., compared with just after 8:30 a.m. and around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.