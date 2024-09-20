Tallinn Transport bans road works during peak hours

Tallinn Transport Department head Indrek Gailan banned road maintenance works during morning and evening peak hours in the capital.

Gailan sent a letter to Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) on Thursday saying rush hour traffic is stressful enough, including keeping public transport on schedule, without roadworks.

He said each restriction adds extra delays, causing resentment among road users.

Works also divert traffic making other streets and intersections busier than normal.

"On the basis of the above, it is not permitted to carry out routine road maintenance work and the associated temporary traffic management on all the city's main roads, on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. A similar restriction shall apply to other streets if they are crossed by ten or more units of public transport per hour in one direction of traffic," he told the deputy mayor.

