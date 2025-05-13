Traffic flowing over Latvia's temporary Salacgriva bridge again

Traffic has resumed on the temporary bridge over the Salaca River in Latvia on the Via Baltica road close to the Estonian border, the state enterprise Latvian State Roads said.

The route was closed last week while the temporary bridge was closed for repairs.

Vehicles heavier than 44 tonnes must detour via Limbaži and Aloja, public broadcaster LSM reported.

In the meantime, construction work on the new bridge is ongoing and will involve the complete demolition of the existing bridge.

The new bridge is expected to be completed in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!