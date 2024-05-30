Cornerstone laid at Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal

Wednesday saw the ceremonial laying of the cornerstone of what will be the Rail Baltica's northernmost passenger terminal, at Ülemiste passenger terminal.

To be named "Linda," the terminal is expected to be completed by 2028 and will serve the high-speed Rail Baltica line, to link Estonia to the "mainland" EU via Latvia, Lithuania and on to the Polish border.

Climate Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) noted that in addition to starting the Ülemiste terminal, the construction of the main Rail Baltica route is also underway in Estonia and elsewhere.

He said: "We have dreamed of a fast connection to Europe since the time of [President] Lennart Meri."

"This year is a significant one for Rail Baltica's construction: In addition to the cornerstone laying for the Ülemiste terminal, the main route construction has also started. By the end of this year, work will be underway on a third of the main route, about 70 kilometers, and nearly half, approximately 105 kilometers, will by then be covered by contracts," Michal went on.

Attending the ceremony was Magda Kopczynska, Director-General for Mobility and Transport at the European Commission.

She that Rail Baltica is a project for all of Europe, as well as the Baltic states, and Estonia, adding the European Commission has been, and will remain, its steadfast supporter.

The Ülemiste joint terminal was designed by London firm Zaha Hadid Architects, in collaboration with the Estonian firm Esplan.

As thing stand, the initial phase of the passenger terminal construction is underway, to a contractual value of €45 million.

Merko Ehitus Eesti AS and KMG Infra OÜ are carrying out the building work.

The first stage involves constructing the underground supporting structures for the rail line, technical facilities, and pedestrian and light traffic subways.

Subsequent phases will redevelop the public areas adjacent to the building, roads, streets, parking lots, tram tracks, and the terminal building itself.

Additionally, the main route and many other components of Rail Baltica, such as viaducts and wildlife-friendly eco-ducts, are already under construction.

