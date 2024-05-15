Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

The Tallinn City Government approved the decision to initiate the detailed planning for the Suur-Sõjamäe 4 property and its vicinity, paving the way for the redevelopment of the shopping center located on the site and the construction of commercial buildings near the intersection of Tartu maantee and Suur-Sõjamäe tänav.

The detailed plan also creates the opportunity for future development of a European Park linking the Rail Baltica junction station and the shopping center extensions.

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus said that several of Tallinn's newer central areas are linked with shopping centers built in post-restoration Estonia, which are now undergoing significant transformation.

"Tallinn's 2035 development strategy guides that the space for commerce should also be a good public space, and with the initiated planning, we are exploring how to free up a large portion of the property from surface parking and integrate the shopping center with a new, landscaped public space offering various activities," Lippus explained.

The deputy mayor added that this is only the initiation of the detailed plan, a principal agreement to proceed with conceptualizing the area, but the creation of the detailed plan itself is still ahead.

The planning area, located in the Lasnamäe and Kesklinn districts, covers over 13 hectares.

The goal of the detailed plan is to provide building rights for the redevelopment and expansion of the shopping center at Suur-Sõjamäe 4 and for the construction of up to five commercial buildings with a maximum of 12 above-ground and 3 underground floors near the intersection of Tartu maantee and Suur-Sõjamäe tänav. A multipurpose park area – European Park – is also planned for this site.

To create a people-friendly and environmentally friendly plan, several additional conditions have been set. For example, the buildings adjacent to the European Park must be designed to step down towards the park. The ground floors of the park-facing buildings should feature storefront windows and separate pedestrian entrances. At least a 15-meter-wide green area with tall vegetation should be situated in the middle of the park.

Near the Rail Baltica passenger terminal, the planning of architecturally suitable taller buildings could also be considered.

Additionally, the possibility of creating a new main entrance for the Rail Baltica terminal, which would connect through escalators, elevators, and internal stairs, the Rail Baltica terminal tunnel and stairway plaza with the levels of Suur-Sõjamäe tänav and the European Park adjacent to Ülemiste center, should be considered.

A comprehensive mobility plan that aligns with Tallinn's 2035 development strategy needs to be prepared for the planning area. This includes ensuring the continuity of pedestrian and cyclist pathways and bicycle storage facilities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!