New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

Ülemiste Shopping Mall extension plans.
New designs for Ülemiste shopping and entertainment center's 60,000 square meter expansion were released to the public on Thursday.

Guido Pärnits, CEO of the Ülemiste Center, said in the coming years the whole area will undergo huge changes with the construction of the Rail Baltic terminal and airport expansion. Ülemiste itself is also growing.

Pärnits said the expansion will not be focused on retail, instead, there are plans to open a library and bring health and medical services to the center.

The first stage will see the mall's eastern wing on Suur-Sõjamäe tänav undergo redevelopment. According to the plan, five buildings with up to 12 stories above ground and three below can be built.

A Europe Park will be built connecting the Ülemiste terminal and the airport, and the new main entrance to the Ülemiste Centre will be located alongside it.

Opened in 2004, the Ülemiste Center is Estonia's largest shopping and entertainment center with 125,000 square meters, where there are nearly 230 different shops and service providers.

The detailed planning design was created by the company Esplan and architects Lever Lõhmus and Erik Ristoja.

Editor: Helen Wright

