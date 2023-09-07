Tallinn opposition files mayor no-confidence motion

City council members from the Reform Party, Isamaa and Eesti 200 groups handed in a motion of no confidence against Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) Thursday.

"Tallinn's traffic chaos is a perfect example of just how poorly the capital is managed under Mihhail Kõlvart. The city government's ineptitude is paid for in the time, health and hopefully not lives of citizens. Mihhail Kõlvart will need to take responsibility for poorly managing life in Tallinn and the city apparatus. The well-being of residents and companies has and continues to suffer as a result. Poor roadworks planning, including simultaneously digging up and closing streets to traffic, has made the city center equally impassable for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and public transport users, and made people's daily lives more difficult," the undersigned write.

They also point out that while the city government has explained the need to tear up streets through the construction of a new tram line, experts have shed doubt on the new route's efficiency and whether taxpayer money is being put to good use.

"The Tallinn City Government has not presented the public or the City Council with a single exhaustive analysis of potential demand for a [public transport] connection from the port's A-Terminal to the airport. Experts have also pointed out that the terminal could have been linked to the airport by tram much more cheaply and less disruptively for Tallinn traffic. It was not necessary to tear up every street along the way," the motion reads.

The critical councilors add that the city government has also failed to organize public transport.

The fourth opposition group, that of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), did not join the no-confidence motion against Kõlvart and wants to aim one at Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet instead, which the rest of the opposition has rejected in turn.

