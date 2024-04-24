Every 10th rental car involved in traffic accidents last year

One out of every ten cars or vans used by rental companies was involved in a road traffic accident last year, according to data from the Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF).

Statistics from the Register of Motor Insurers show that last year, the frequency of losses for companies providing car and minibus hire and leasing services was 9.5. The loss frequency rate shows the number of vehicles per 100 that have caused a motor insurance claim.

"The loss frequency is calculated by dividing the number of insured events by the number of insurance years and multiplying by 100 for readability," explained Ülli Reimets, head of the loss prevention area of ​​the Motor Insurance Fund.

This means that last year, a traffic insurance incident was caused by every tenth car or light truck of a company offering rental or rental service.

The loss frequency for all passenger cars and light vans was 4.3, which is every 23rd passenger car or light van.

"Compared with the loss frequency for all passenger cars and light goods vehicles, the loss frequency for vehicles of companies providing rental or operating leasing services is just over twice as high," Reimets said, adding that these data do not include comprehensive insurance cases.

LKF data also show that a quarter of all app taxis were involved in accidents last year. Nearly 7,000 taxis were registered in Estonia year, of those 5,440 were app taxis.

Last year there were 1,030 traffic insurance incidents caused by taxis and claims totaled €2.2 million. The average amount of damage per case was €2,180.

Last year, more than 34,000 traffic accidents were registered in Estonia, and more than 21,000 were in Harju County.

LKF also highlighted the intersections where most incidents took place, with 123 accidents reported at Tammsaare and Tondi. Claims amounted to €285,000.

At the Kristiine intersection in Tallinn, 108 accidents resulted in €191,000 damage, and at the Jüri roundabout in Harju County, €223,000 worth of damage was caused in 104 incidents.

Looking at parking lots, Tallinn's Ülemiste Center car park reported 143 accidents, and 114 were recorded at Rocca al Mare and Tartu's Lõuna keskus.

