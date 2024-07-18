Tallinn University teacher training degree applications reach record levels

News
News

The number of people applying to study teaching and related topics at degree level has doubled over the past five years to reach record levels, Tallinn University (TLÜ) has said, and the places available at that university are over-subscribed.

Over 3,000 applications were submitted for 729 teacher education spots, ahead of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Around 9,700 admission applications have been submitted to Tallinn University (TLÜ), a rise of over 17 percent on year and a five-year high, the university says.

Helen Joost, head of TLÜ's academic field, said this year's admissions were a cause for major celebration also since applications for teacher training and educational sciences were also at a five-year high.

"The number of applications has doubled during this period," Joost said.

Joost added that to date, a little over 670 candidates had already confirmed their intention to start studying.

The actual number of matriculated students may still change, however. "Overall, it is expected that approximately 100 more students will begin their teacher education studies this coming academic year, compared with last year," Joost said.

Both interest in and available places for teacher training have risen in recent years.

Compared with 2022's figures, 36 percent more students were admitted to teacher education programs this year.

During the same period, the number of applications grew by 1,000, or around half.

Between 2023 and 2024, applications rose by 15 percent, while study places rose by 10 percent.

The highest interest over the years with regard to bachelors' degrees has been in early childhood education, special education, and primary school teacher specialties.

As for master's programs, the most popular have been those relating to adult education, early childhood education, and vocational teaching.

The most competed for bachelor's program this year was the special education session study, with 13 applicants per seat.

The highest absolute number of applications—at 531— was submitted to the early childhood education session study, which saw nearly 11 applicants per spot.

With masters' courses, the greatest interest was in educational management, which received 130 applications, at more than seven applicants per spot.

TLÜ has also announced strong interest in its doctoral program in educational sciences, with 11 applications this year, competing for six places.

"I hope the students who start their studies are motivated and curious learners, who will soon acquire their qualifications and work in our educational institutions," Joost added.

Admissions are still not yet complete: Several Estonian and English-language programs will be accepting applications from August 1 to 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:53

Tallinn testing cooling centers to prepare for future heatwaves

16:25

Teachers studying for B2 exam likely to get temporary employment contracts

15:48

Health minister: SDE to get one more ministerial portfolio in new coalition

15:38

Over 400 new conscripts start training in South Estonia

14:55

Tallinn names new city architect

14:15

Tallinn Children's Hospital ready to receive patients from Kyiv

13:39

Tallinn University teacher training degree applications reach record levels

13:00

Kadriorg to celebrate 306th birthday with 'Spain's Passionate Rhythm'

12:38

Ott Tänak fastest in Rally Latvia shakedown run Updated

12:25

European Commission allocates additional €1.2 billion to Rail Baltic

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.07

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

16.07

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

17.07

Tallinn's Old Harbor tram line to begin operating from January

17.07

Only one fifth of teachers pass required Estonian language proficiency exam Updated

09:45

Fewer young people working in Estonia's IT sector Updated

17.07

Two new business services added to state portal eesti.ee

17.07

Estonia testing new threat notification system

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo