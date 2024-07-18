Tallinn University teacher training degree applications reach record levels

The number of people applying to study teaching and related topics at degree level has doubled over the past five years to reach record levels, Tallinn University (TLÜ) has said, and the places available at that university are over-subscribed.

Over 3,000 applications were submitted for 729 teacher education spots, ahead of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Around 9,700 admission applications have been submitted to Tallinn University (TLÜ), a rise of over 17 percent on year and a five-year high, the university says.

Helen Joost, head of TLÜ's academic field, said this year's admissions were a cause for major celebration also since applications for teacher training and educational sciences were also at a five-year high.

"The number of applications has doubled during this period," Joost said.

Joost added that to date, a little over 670 candidates had already confirmed their intention to start studying.

The actual number of matriculated students may still change, however. "Overall, it is expected that approximately 100 more students will begin their teacher education studies this coming academic year, compared with last year," Joost said.

Both interest in and available places for teacher training have risen in recent years.

Compared with 2022's figures, 36 percent more students were admitted to teacher education programs this year.

During the same period, the number of applications grew by 1,000, or around half.

Between 2023 and 2024, applications rose by 15 percent, while study places rose by 10 percent.

The highest interest over the years with regard to bachelors' degrees has been in early childhood education, special education, and primary school teacher specialties.

As for master's programs, the most popular have been those relating to adult education, early childhood education, and vocational teaching.

The most competed for bachelor's program this year was the special education session study, with 13 applicants per seat.

The highest absolute number of applications—at 531— was submitted to the early childhood education session study, which saw nearly 11 applicants per spot.

With masters' courses, the greatest interest was in educational management, which received 130 applications, at more than seven applicants per spot.

TLÜ has also announced strong interest in its doctoral program in educational sciences, with 11 applications this year, competing for six places.

"I hope the students who start their studies are motivated and curious learners, who will soon acquire their qualifications and work in our educational institutions," Joost added.

Admissions are still not yet complete: Several Estonian and English-language programs will be accepting applications from August 1 to 7.

