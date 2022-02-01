Polish FM: Russia increasing military presence in Belarus

News
Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets.
Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Poland believes Russia is increasing its military presence in Belarus and will also do so in the future, Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said during a visit to Tallinn on Monday.

At a press conference between Rau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) they discussed the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked Rau if Russian troops were gathering in Belarus close to the Polish border.

"We are aware of the planned exercises of Belarus and Russian troops in February despite the fact that they were not announced properly before. We are even observing some tendencies that tend to indicate that we will face a Russian military build-up in Belarus in the future," Rau replied.

The minister emphasized that Poland is aware of the growing number of Russian troops in Belarus and confirmed that in the worst-case scenario, Poland would be able to cope with potential refugees.

"We have more than one million Ukrainians living and working in Poland. Decades ago we were hosting many refugees from Chechnya in Poland," said Rau.

AK asked Liimets about complying with the rules of the European Union, as Poland has a differing view and has been criticized by the EU.

"Of course, I asked how the situation is going with regard to different views between the commission and Poland, and as I said, I hope these kinds of issues are solved via dialogue between the member states and the commission," Liimets replied.

Discussing the European Union's sanctions on Belarus, Rau said the member states should openly discuss the means that can be used to help Belarus move towards democracy. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:22

Polish FM: Russia increasing military presence in Belarus

10:49

Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

10:46

Statistician: Peak of Omicron wave likely here soon

10:14

Census continues: Enumerators start work today

09:49

Court: Tallinn schools should not have been placed on remote learning

09:17

Tax office: Laboratory samples have not shown sanctioned products

08:46

Reform and Center still disagree on Covid restrictions easing schedule

08:14

President convenes National Defense Council

31.01

Estonia's sanctions policy towards Belarus needs reviewing — committee, FM Updated

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

31.01

Average electricity price rises to €184.17 on Tuesday

31.01

Investigation: How record amounts of Belarusian oil flows through Estonia

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

31.01

PERH hospital head wants to wait to ease coronavirus restrictions

31.01

Estonia's digital ID-card turns 20

31.01

Experts: Omicron requires review of Estonia's coronavirus restrictions

31.01

Another Estonian athlete tests COVID-19 positive at Beijing Winter Olympics

31.01

Health Board: 346 hospitalized patients, 4,964 new cases, 1 death

31.01

Education ministry wants to untie graduating basic school from final exams

31.01

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

31.01

Experts: Omicron requires review of Estonia's coronavirus restrictions

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

31.01

Snowy week forecast in Estonia

31.01

Health Board: 346 hospitalized patients, 4,964 new cases, 1 death

31.01

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

31.01

Investigation: How record amounts of Belarusian oil flows through Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: