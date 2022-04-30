Number of Ukrainian refugees in Estonia passes 34,000

More than 34,000 refugees fleeing war in Ukraine have arrived in Estonia since February 24, data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) shows.

In total, 34,394 people have arrived in Estonia and expressed an initial wish to stay for the foreseeable future. The PPA monitor how many people are arriving at the country's southern and eastern borders.

So far, 22,962 people have applied for temporary protection. The majority of people are staying with friends and family.

Over the past few weeks, the number of arrivals has stabilized at around 450 per day. Usually, at least half are in transit to other countries. The majority of refugees are now entering Estonia via border crossings from Russia.

On Friday, another 587 Ukrainians entered Estonia and 325 said they were in transit.

Many refugees have already found employment and several thousand children have started attending school. However, many people report problems trying to access childcare or find longterm accommodation.

In comparison, more than 50,000 refugees have arrived in Lithuania — which has a population of almost 2.8 million — and over 22,000 in Latvia — which has a population of 1.9 million.

All three Baltic states have accepted a number of refugees that total more than 1 percent of their populations. In Estonia, it has exceeded 2.5 percent.

