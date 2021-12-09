Gallery: Protest against higher education underfunding

The Federation of Estonian Student Unions, the Council of Academic Trade Unions and other education sector employees gathered in front of the Riigikogu building in Tallinn Thursday to direct attention to the higher education underfunding issue.

The Estonian Education Agreement establishes a need to increase state funding of of both higher education and general education teachers to at least 1.5 percent of the GDP. Funding should also be maintained at the same level for the future.

The Riigikogu will discuss the future of higher education funding on Thursday and protests are organized in both Tallinn and Tartu.

