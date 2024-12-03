X!

Ministry focuses prison rental analysis on Tartu, potential for €30m annually

Tartu Prison.
Tartu Prison. Source: Prison Communications Department/Facebook
The ongoing discussion about renting out unused prison facilities in Estonia is focusing on Tartu Prison, with the Ministry of Justice analyzing the opportunities and risks associated with the plan.

The proposal aims to address underutilized prison spaces and generate financial benefits by renting them to foreign inmates.

The government has tasked the Minister of Justice Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) with preparing scenarios for renting vacant prison facilities to overseas inmates.

Minister Pakosta noted that the analysis focuses on Tartu Prison, saying: "We are talking about approximately 500 inmates, while Estonia has very clear red lines in this regard." Pakosta said the facility would not be rented out as an open prison, nor would any inmate subsequently be released into Estonian society.

"For example, we would not accept any prisoners with urban permits, meaning no inmate would be allowed to leave the facility at any time. Secondly, all individuals must be released back to their country of origin—no prisoner would be released in Estonia," Pakosta said.

The financial potential of the proposal is significant, with estimates suggesting that renting out unused spaces could generate at least €30 million annually.

Tartu Prison Director Kalle Meho said: "Whereas previously we had operated 933 inmate spaces, since July 1, we have only 350 in use."

"As a result, we closed one building and continued operations in a smaller facility. We are now waiting and analyzing what could be done with the building. A working group formed by the Ministry of Justice must present the government with a position on rental possibilities by the first quarter of 2025," Meho went on.

While the idea has been referenced in respect of specific European nations, notably the U.K. and Sweden, no formal decisions have been made.

On the latter country, Pakosta noted: "Sweden has a shortage of prison spaces, and renting these spaces is indeed a potential solution from Sweden's perspective."

However: "A general exchange of information has taken place, but no decisions have been made in either country."

Liisa Pakosta. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Alternatives, such as selling or conserving the unused prison space, have been discussed but are not being pursued.

Pakosta argued: "Sales would be incredibly detrimental to taxpayers, and conserving the space would also mean taxpayers bear the costs of maintaining a large building complex, which requires ventilation, heating, and upkeep. That would also be money wasted."

She also highlighted rising crime rates in Estonia, suggesting the existing prison space might be needed again in the future.

A working party is expected to present its findings on rental possibilities by early 2025, with the government set to decide whether to proceed with the plan.

Estonia has three functioning prisons. In addition to Tartu, there are prisons on the outskirts of Tallinn, and in Jõhvi (Viru Prison).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

