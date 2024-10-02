State giving prison inmates more time outside of cells

Under a recent legislative amendment, inmates in Estonia's prisons will have more freedom of movement within prison facilities than they had before.

The law mainly refers to those detained in custody.

The changes will cover the amount of time detainees, who previously spent 23 hours a day in their cells, can spend outside these cells.

As of yesterday, Tuesday, October 1, the amendment to the Imprisonment Act creates improved and healthier conditions for individuals held in pre-trial detention, the Ministry of Justice said.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said: "The successful functioning of an individual depends on sufficient communication, physical activity, and meaningful engagement."

"The law up to now only permitted detainees to be outside their cells for one hour a day, which is outdated and does not serve to promote mental health or the substantive work of prison officers," the minister went on.

Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200), justice and digital affairs minister. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Taavi Siru, head of the ministry's sentencing department, said: "A greater emphasis is to be placed on boosting engagement, and providing work and recreational activities," to inmates.

The new law will give inmates four hours per day outside their cells, will daily walks outside the prison building will continue.

Detainees will have access to common areas outside their cells, similar to those afforded convicted prisoners, where they can make phone calls and engage in other activities according to their own preferences.

Depending on how each unit operates and the interactions among detainees, this time may be extended further.

Prisons have been preparing for the new regime for some time and have relocated individuals to new cells and blocks accordingly.

The amendment applies to all detainees, including those subject to movement restrictions and communication bans.

In these cases, prisons have made exceptions to ensure that everyone is granted the legally mandated time outside the cell.

The prosecutor's office retains the right to impose full isolation, whereby detainees remain locked in their cells for 23 hours, where needed.

However, even in these cases, detainees will still be allowed to make phone calls, and walk around outside the cell for at least one hour a day.

Estonia has three main prisons, in Tallinn, Jõhvi (Viru Prison) and in Tartu. The last of these has been earmarked for a possible prison rental scheme where some European countries experiencing overcrowding would be able to send some of their prison population.

