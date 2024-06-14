Alar Laneman quits EKRE, Leo Kunnas the party's Riigikogu group

Alar Laneman.
Alar Laneman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A look at the business register reveals that MP Alar Laneman left the ranks of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and its Riigikogu group on Friday. MP Leo Kunnas, who is not a member of EKRE, also left the party's parliament faction.

Laneman joined EKRE on March 27, 2019. He ran in Pärnu County at the last general election, got 1,802 votes and was elected to the Riigikogu.

Laneman has previously criticized EKRE's decision to move him from the parliament's National Defense Committee to the Rural Affairs Committee, saying that it is impossible for him to pursue the things he was invited to pursue when he joined EKRE. Laneman headed up the EDF General Staff 2002-2007.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) confirmed to ERR that Leo Kunnas and Alar Laneman have asked to leave the EKRE group.

Over 250 members have left the far-right party after its board threw out Henn Põlluaas, Jaak Valge and Silver Kuusik. The latter was to run against party leader Martin Helme at its Sunday congress.

The leavers include MEP Jaak Madison and MP Ants Frosch.

EKRE group down from 17 members to 11

EKRE got 17 seats after the 2023 Riigikogu elections. With Laneman and Kunnas out, the party's Riigikogu representation falls to just 11 members, following the departures of Kalle Grünthal, Henn Põlluaas, Jaak Valge and Ants Frosch.

EKRE deputy chair Mart Helme said that he is not particularly sad to see any of them go.

"We destroyed this whole network that certain forces had infiltrated us with. And those who were just whiners," Helme told ERR Wednesday, adding that more than a few former and even current EKRE members may have had "parallel tasks."

Asked to elaborate, Helme said: "Parallel tasks in terms of some people's backgrounds in security services. /.../ It is clear that there are people here in whose case it is being decided right now whether it's better to leave them where they are as quiet moles, or whether they should be made to leave the Riigikogu group with as much ado and scandal as possible."

Mart Helme also said that allegations according to which he justified and said he supported Russia's holy war in Ukraine are completely false and that he is insulted.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

