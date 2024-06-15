Prime Minister: Ukraine's formula only plan to guarantee just and lasting peace

News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Kaja Kallas at Stenbock House on January 11, 2023.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Kaja Kallas at Stenbock House on January 11, 2023. Source: riigikantselei/Raul Mee
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonia will attend the summit to express support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his peace plan.

The head of government will be at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, being held at the salubrious Buergenstock Resort, high up on a cliff overlooking Lake Lucerne, for two days, starting today, Saturday.

Ahead of the event, the prime minister said: "Ukraine's Peace Formula, which focuses on the full restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, is the only peace plan from Estonia's point of view that guarantees a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

"I am going there with the message of why it is crucial to uphold respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. If we allow aggressors to override the principles of the UN Charter and international law and dictate the rules of the game, we will find ourselves in a much more dangerous world," the prime minister went on, via a press release.

The prime minister also stressed keeping in mind the most important objective remains to win the war on the battlefield. "To this end, we must continue to provide military aid to Ukraine and to raise the price of aggression for Russia," she added.

The summit also provides a vital means of meeting partner nations from further afield than Europe, to express common support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Partner nations have also been tasked with overseeing aspects of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan.

In Estonia's case, the role is of ensuring the sustainability of the principle of territorial integrity and of the UN Charter, meaning sustainability in international law, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said. Estonia is joined in this role by Argentina.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Government Office

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:24

Kaisa Ling Thing starts American tour

09:43

President Alar Karis: Mainlanders have plenty to learn from islanders

09:05

Government not yet of one mind on additional defense spend sources

08:35

Lottemaa Theme Park celebrates 10th birthday

08:26

Prime Minister: Ukraine's formula only plan to guarantee just and lasting peace

08:08

Feature | The Ingrian artist climbing a memory to heal Narva's wartime wounds

07:58

EDF chief explains €1.6 billion additional defense spend rationale

07:37

Estonia, Argentina tasked with key point in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan

14.06

Defense minister: I see no reason to resign

14.06

Tallinn's school sports fields, stadiums open to public this summer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.06

Estonian government confirms EU top posts stance

13.06

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

14.06

EDF needs €1.6 billion to destroy enemy behind Estonian border

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

14.06

Reform Party MP proposes defense minister's resignation

13.06

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

14.06

Spain sending air defense systems to Estonia

10.05

All Euro 2024 matches to be shown live in Estonia on ERR channels and TV3

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo