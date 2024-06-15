Prime Minister: Ukraine's formula only plan to guarantee just and lasting peace

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonia will attend the summit to express support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his peace plan.

The head of government will be at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, being held at the salubrious Buergenstock Resort, high up on a cliff overlooking Lake Lucerne, for two days, starting today, Saturday.

Ahead of the event, the prime minister said: "Ukraine's Peace Formula, which focuses on the full restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, is the only peace plan from Estonia's point of view that guarantees a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

"I am going there with the message of why it is crucial to uphold respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. If we allow aggressors to override the principles of the UN Charter and international law and dictate the rules of the game, we will find ourselves in a much more dangerous world," the prime minister went on, via a press release.

The prime minister also stressed keeping in mind the most important objective remains to win the war on the battlefield. "To this end, we must continue to provide military aid to Ukraine and to raise the price of aggression for Russia," she added.

The summit also provides a vital means of meeting partner nations from further afield than Europe, to express common support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Partner nations have also been tasked with overseeing aspects of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan.

In Estonia's case, the role is of ensuring the sustainability of the principle of territorial integrity and of the UN Charter, meaning sustainability in international law, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said. Estonia is joined in this role by Argentina.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!