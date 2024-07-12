Former EKRE MP joins Reform Party

Riigikogu member Alar Laneman, a former member of EKRE, announced he had joined the Reform Party on Friday.

"In these undoubtedly difficult times, it is incumbent on all of us to look at what we can do for our country. Our common Estonia can be protected by supporting those who have taken on the responsibility of government in difficult times. Substantive engagement is more important than criticism, and action can only come from participation. That is why I decided to join the Reform Party," Laneman said.

The MP added he considers it important to have greater participation in the economy and industry in national defense.

Laneman is a reservist in the Estonian Defense Forces, a member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, and has been a member of the Riigikogu since 2020. He was interior minister between November 2020-January 2021 in Jüri Ratas' second government and before entering politics he had a long career in the EDF.

He left EKRE in June, having been a member since 2019.

Reform is the biggest party in the Riigiikogu and won 37 seats at the last election in March 2023. But it can now rely on 39 votes due to Laneman and former Center Party MP Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski joining the party since then.

Earlier this week there was some speculation Laneman could be joining the junior coalition party the Social Democrats, as he will attend the organization's summer days to discuss defense issues.

