Põlluaas: There is demand for a new conservative party in Estonia

News
Henn Põlluaas.
Henn Põlluaas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

There is a gap between ERKE and Isamaa on Estonia's political landscape to be filled by the yet-to-be-created Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) party, member of the party's found group Henn Põlluaas finds.

Põlluaas told the "Terevisioon" morning show Monday that the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) has become a niche party the tactics and rhetoric of which are not acceptable for many conservative voters. He added that while Estonia's leading opposition force Isamaa is national conservative, the party also has liberally-inclined camp.

"There is a gap today between Isamaa and EKRE. We need to fill that gap. We need a dignified and normal [conservative] party next to EKRE. We have the people and there is demand for us to fill that gap," Põlluaas noted.

The politician said that hundreds of people have left EKRE after the party kicked out Põlluaas, Jaak Valge, Silver Kuusik and Helle Kullerkupp, and that EKRE's Riigikogu group has lost nearly half its members.

"It is clearly the start of a longer decline. Martin Helme's brilliant and infallible leadership has seen support for EKRE go from 27 percent to 10 percent, and it will continue to fall. EKRE no longer makes it possible to represent national conservative voters or fulfill one's election promises. EKRE has been marginalized and has settled for a corner of the field where no one heeds or wants to work with them. And what is paramount, EKRE does not want to work with anyone either," Põlluaas said.

He said that the founders hope to sign 500 members and register the new party Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) by the end of June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:23

Saaremaa still hopes to get to bottom of last year's water pollution

12:57

Janar Holm: On and on the story goes and where it ends nobody knows

12:25

Hear Kalamaja residents' stories in new phone booth exhibition

12:15

Defense ministry top official plans to stay until end of summer

11:55

Tallinn City Gallery opens Lithuanian artists' exhibition

11:23

Equal treatment commissioner: Discounts cannot be gender-based

10:55

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

10:25

TalTech graduates' exhibition opens at Design and Architecture Gallery

09:56

26 teachers complete Estonian language retraining course at Narva College

09:25

King of Spain to visit Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

16.06

Ex-EKRE politicians to establish new Estonian party

16.06

Driver killed in Türi Municipality train-vehicle crash, service impacted

16.06

Photos: Estonia's Saaremaa home to biggest peony gardens in Northern Europe

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

16.06

Estonian defense minister informed of €1.6B ammo shortage last year already

08:12

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo