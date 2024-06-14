Riigikogu's number of non-affiliated MPs rises to 17 after EKRE split

In Estonia's current parliament, 17 members are no longer aligned with any party. While this is a higher number than usual, it is still some way below the VIII Riigikogu in 1995 where 27 MPs were without a party.

The number of unaligned MPs has come about after splits in EKRE and the Center Party. These members now support several different parties, although technically they do not represent them, changing the share of support allocated after the 2023 election.

Overall, the coalition and been strengthened, while the opposition has been weakened. SDE and Isamaa have gained the most from the parties' troubles.

The junior coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SDE) won nine mandates at the 2023 election but can now rely on 14 votes. The party gained five new members, four of those were former Center MPs – Jaak Aab, Tanel Kiik, Ester Karuse and Andre Hanimägi – and Züleyxa Izmailova, who was expelled from Eesti 200.

Former Center members Jüri Ratas, Tõnis Mölder and Jaanus Karilaid joined the opposition party Isamaa. This means that, although officially, Isamaa has eight seats in the Riigikogu, it can count on 11 votes.

Reform has gained one more vote after Center's Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski defected. It now has 38.

Eesti 200 has 13 members instead of 14 members after the expulsion of Izmailova.

Opposition party EKRE has significantly fewer MPs than it won at the last election, falling from 17 to 11, the majority have left over the last week.

Center has seen the sharpest drop. The opposition party won 16 seats at the 2023 election, but 10 people have left. It will gain one place when Jüri Ratas leaves the Riigikogu to become an MEP in Brussels. This will give the party seven mandates in total.

Two former Center MPs, Enn Eesmaa and Kersti Sarapuu, do not plan to join any party and say they will vote in the Riigikogu according to their conscience and better judgment.

