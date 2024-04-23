Study: Support for prime minister starts climbing

Popular support for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) started inching upwards in March and reached 19 percent for the best result in six months in Turu-uuringute AS' April poll. Opposition Isamaa party chair Urmas Reinsalu remains the most popular choice for PM on 25 percent.

"The recent prime ministerial opinion poll has seen support for Kallas grow from 15 percent in March to 19 percent in April," daily Eesti Päevaleht that commissions the study, reported.

Center Party head Mihhail Kõlvart is the first choice for PM of 14 percent of people. This comes to 12 percent for Conservative People's Party (EKRE) head Martin Helme and 6 percent for Social Democrats' chair Lauri Läänemets.

Urmas Reinsalu is more popular among elderly people. While Kaja Kallas is the only female party leader in Estonia, this is not reflected in the makeup of her supporters. Kallas has the support of 20 percent of women and 18 percent of men. Instead, Urmas Reinsalu is the most popular candidate among women, backed by 24 percent of female respondents.

Things are looking better for Kallas among young people as she is ahead of Reinsalu in the 25-34 demographic, with 21 and 20 percent of the potential vote respectively. Kallas' lead grows further among 18-24-year-olds, to 24 and 13 percent respectively.

Among Estonian-speaking respondents, Reinsalu has 32 percent, Kallas 24 percent, Helme 12 percent and Kõlvart just 2 percent of the vote.

At the same time, half of people whose first language is Russian would like to see Mihhail Kõlvart head up the government. Martin Helme has 8 percent of the demographic's vote, while everyone else's rating is statistically negligible among the voter group.

The recent results are from Turu-uuringute AS' April 4-14 poll during which 871 Estonian citizens at least 18 years of age were questioned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!