Study: Support for prime minister starts climbing

News
Urmas Reinsalu and Kaja Kallas.
Urmas Reinsalu and Kaja Kallas. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Popular support for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) started inching upwards in March and reached 19 percent for the best result in six months in Turu-uuringute AS' April poll. Opposition Isamaa party chair Urmas Reinsalu remains the most popular choice for PM on 25 percent.

"The recent prime ministerial opinion poll has seen support for Kallas grow from 15 percent in March to 19 percent in April," daily Eesti Päevaleht that commissions the study, reported.

Center Party head Mihhail Kõlvart is the first choice for PM of 14 percent of people. This comes to 12 percent for Conservative People's Party (EKRE) head Martin Helme and 6 percent for Social Democrats' chair Lauri Läänemets.

Urmas Reinsalu is more popular among elderly people. While Kaja Kallas is the only female party leader in Estonia, this is not reflected in the makeup of her supporters. Kallas has the support of 20 percent of women and 18 percent of men. Instead, Urmas Reinsalu is the most popular candidate among women, backed by 24 percent of female respondents.

Things are looking better for Kallas among young people as she is ahead of Reinsalu in the 25-34 demographic, with 21 and 20 percent of the potential vote respectively. Kallas' lead grows further among 18-24-year-olds, to 24 and 13 percent respectively.

Among Estonian-speaking respondents, Reinsalu has 32 percent, Kallas 24 percent, Helme 12 percent and Kõlvart just 2 percent of the vote.

At the same time, half of people whose first language is Russian would like to see Mihhail Kõlvart head up the government. Martin Helme has 8 percent of the demographic's vote, while everyone else's rating is statistically negligible among the voter group.

The recent results are from Turu-uuringute AS' April 4-14 poll during which 871 Estonian citizens at least 18 years of age were questioned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk splits Olympic preparations across four countries

14:51

Open House festival provides rare glimpses inside unique Tartu landmarks

14:25

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

13:55

Finance ministry plans to increase employer provided benefit rates

13:30

Anna Hints' short film wins Youth Jury Award in San Sebastián

12:52

Is Estonia's small Olympic delegation due to domestic sports management?

12:15

Spring flying squirrel monitoring shows shrinking habitats

11:44

Teachers' wage hike to better Estonia's gender pay gap stats, says ministry

11:07

Study: Support for prime minister starts climbing

10:36

Statistics: First quarter construction price index up 0.9 percent on year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

22.04

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

22.04

EDF chief: Estonia's defense spending could rise to 5% of GDP in coming years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo