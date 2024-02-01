X

Trust in Riigikogu, government fell last year

News
The Center Party parliamentary group in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonians' trust in the Riigikogu and the government decreased last year, while trust in local governments and the president did not significantly change, a new survey shows.

In December 2023, a survey carried out by Turu-uuringute AS for the Government Office found 35 percent of respondents trusted the Riigikogu and 37 percent said they trusted the government.

A year before, 49 percent of respondents trusted the Riigikogu and 52 percent trusted the government.

People in the 35-49 age group have the lowest level of trust in the Riigikogu (29 percent) and the government (31 percent).

Estonians had slightly more trust in the government than respondents from other nationalities, 41 percent and 29 percent respectively.

President Alar Karis Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

The trend is not replicated for local governments and the president.

In December, 65 percent trusted municipalities (69 percent in 2022) and 72 percent trusted the president (70 percent in 2022).

In the case of local governments, there were no significant differences among nationalities. Among Estonians, the figure was 66 percent and it was 63 percent among those of other nationalities.

The president's credibility is 82 percent among Estonians and 50 percent among other nationalities.

In total, 1,252 people participated in the survey which took place between December 3-12.



Editor: Helen Wright

