Survey: Trust in Estonian government, Riigikogu down sharply since summer

Compared with this summer, public trust in the government and especially in the Riigikogu fell significantly in September, according to a nationwide survey.

While in mid-June, 41 percent of survey respondents indicated that they trust the Riigikogu, by September this figure had dropped to just 27 percent, according to the commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

Public trust in the government fell as well, from 39 percent in June to 31 percent last month.

Trust in the institution of the president likewise fell, but less so than in the Riigikogu and the government. Moreover, the president's trustworthiness, in absolute terms, polled more than twice as high as that of the Riigikogu and the government, polling at 69 percent in the June survey and 65 percent in September.

Trust in the country's constitutional institutions polled higher among ethnic Estonian respondents than those of other nationalities.

30 percent of ethnic Estonians trust the Riigikogu, 30 percent trust the government and 77 percent trust the president.

Meanwhile, 22 percent of respondents of other nationalities trust the Riigikogu, 23 percent trust the government and 40 percent trust the president.

Among other institutions, 77 percent of those polled trust the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), including 87 percent of ethnic Estonians and 47 percent of those of other nationalities.

Trust in the police polled at 84 percent overall, including 84 percent of Estonians and 78 percent of those of other nationalities.

Turu-uuringute AS conducted its survey in late September, polling 1,258 Estonian residents aged 15 and up.

