Trust in ERR remains high, up five places in rankings

ERR news studio.
ERR news studio. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) has climbed five places in public trust rankings, according to the fourth-quarter survey on institutional reliability conducted by pollster Turu-uuringute AS.

In the fourth-quarter survey for 2024, the trustworthiness of 28 organizations was assessed. Among them, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) ranked eighth, climbing five places compared to the previous year.

A total of 72 percent of Estonians trust ERR, which is 8 percentage points above the average institutional trust level of 64 percent. Compared to the same period last year, this figure has remained nearly unchanged.

In contrast, trust in private broadcasters was at 50 percent, down from 55 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Trust in ERR is higher among women, people with higher education, students, university attendees and professionals or managers. Among the Estonian-speaking population, trust remains particularly strong at 83 percent, while it is significantly lower at 47 percent among non-Estonians.

Turu-uuringute AS conducted the survey between October 24 and 30.

The fourth-quarter findings show that the Rescue Board and Alarm Center continue to enjoy the highest levels of public trust, with over 90 percent of respondents expressing confidence in these institutions. They are followed by the Police and Border Guard Board and the Tax and Customs Board.

Institutions with low trust levels, where distrust outweighs trust, include the Riigikogu, the government and the prime minister. However, trust in the prime minister's institution has statistically increased compared to the same period last year.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

