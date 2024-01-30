Poll: Mart Võrklaev least trusted Estonian government minister

Of the country's current government members, Estonian residents trust Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) the most, followed by Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), and trust Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) the least, according to a recent survey conducted by Kantar Emor.

Topping the rankings in public trust among members of the current, Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition government, Pevkur has the trust of 31 percent and Kallas the trust of 28 percent percent of Estonian residents.

These two ministers were followed, at small intervals, by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) tied at 22 percent, Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) polling at 21 percent, Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna both at 20 percent and Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) at 19 percent.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has the trust of 17 percent, Madis Kallas (SDE) 16 percent and Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) 14 percent of Estonian residents.

Rounding out the rankings for public trust are Minister of Economic Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo with the trust of 9 percent and Võrklaev with 8 percent of Estonian residents.

"Trustworthiness is influenced on one hand by the amount of media coverage a politician receives, and on the other hand the nature of this coverage: whether it's conflicting or not," explained Kantar Emor survey director Aivar Voog.

"To a lesser extent, their trustworthiness also depends on a minister's own activity level as well as to what extent things are happening in their area [of government]," he added.

Among people active in Estonian politics more broadly, President Alar Karis ranked as most trustworthy, having the trust of 61 percent of the country's residents.

These figures reflect the average of results from two successive nationwide representative surveys, in which Kantar Emor surveyed a total of 2,313 Estonian residents aged 16 and up online between December 7-12 and January 17-24.

Respondents were provided with a list of politicians and asked to rate whom among them they trust. This recurring survey is conducted on Kantar Emor's own initiative.

