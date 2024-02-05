X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Jüri Ratas: Government's fiscal policy a slippery slope

Opinion
Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

The government's fiscal policy is a slippery slope. Hiking taxes with little consideration and ignoring sharp social issues hardly bode well. If we cannot find ways to work together, we will fail at managing future risks, politician Jüri Ratas writes.

The World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2024 suggests we are still living in a world of great risk. We are surrounded by many dangers: pandemics, social instability, wars, terrorism, financial crises, growth collapsing, fragmenting global cooperation, massive earthquakes and supervolcanoes.

Many of those risks have already materialized as serious shocks or even crises. We have been hit by a pandemic and Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, rapid inflation and a resulting cost of living crisis.

It is hardly surprising that these shocks have proved destabilizing and resulted in considerable economic damage. We cannot avoid another shock hitting us in the future as they are not dependent on what we want. It is Estonia's task to make sure we can handle such shocks better in the future. The latter largely depends on our strengths and weaknesses. But it also depends on political will and the ability to propose solutions.

There is a lot more we can do domestically

We can see more hostility and a polarizing society today. This is caused by economic disappointment, failed political choices and major social change.

On top of all that, we also experienced a crisis of trust in the government and prime minister, culminating in a tour de force in arrogance. It has worked to undermine trust in politicians and legitimize populist demagogy. Unfortunately, it is rendering our politics fragile and weakening society. We will not be able to manage future risks if we cannot find a way to work together. Major future shocks will become even likelier and more difficult to handle.

Our main choice needs to be toward a more cohesive society, plugging weaknesses, crisis management, mapping out risk and understanding political factors. Unfortunately, it is difficult to imagine achieving those things in the near future.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' shortsightedness, confusing communication and inflated self-opinion will not get us there. It is not a good idea to insult people who work with or for you, just as it doesn't pay to pit different social groups against one another. If you trust someone with no background in music or conducting with heading up a philharmonic orchestra, it makes no sense to blame the violinists or play them off against the cellists. The one holding the conductor's baton needs to take responsibility.

Teachers did the work of politicians

Estonian teachers, in their growing anxiety, had to take to the streets to protest against the government's treachery, demagogy and deceitful policy. Kaja Kallas has always painted herself as a pro-reforms leader, while the teachers at least found her credibility past its use-by date.

The government's obstinacy in refusing to resolve the teachers' salary issue took teachers from in front of the class and to Toompea Hill for nine days. There is a lot of mistrust. I hope that those in power will do everything they can to really find the money they have now promised teachers. A collective agreement needs to be signed that would see the average salary of a teacher grow to 120 percent of the national average by 2027. The opposition will keep a close eye on relevant progress.

Forecasts taking a turn for the negative

We also have a lot of problems in need of solutions in economic policy. Consensual forecasts for 2024 have changed quite a lot since last fall.

If as recently as in September, when the state budget was being put together, decisions were based on the Finance Ministry's forecast, according to which the economy was supposed to shrink by no more than 2 percent last year and this morph into growth of 2.7 percent this year, forecasts by the Bank of Estonia in December and commercial banks (SEB and Swedbank) in January paint a far less encouraging picture.

The latter forecasts suggest that the recession in 2023 was deeper (at 3.5 percent) as well as that it will continue into this year (0,4 percent), unemployment will grow to around 10 percent and the growth of tax revenue will slow considerably.

While the forecast back when the state budget was being put together suggested GDP should grow to €41.4 billion, more recent prognoses offer a much more modest figure (€38.9 billion in 2024). The difference of €2.5 billion also means tax revenue falling some €800 million short. The government's desire to counter this through tax hikes and painful austerity measures is deeply misguided.

I want to emphasize the need for many structural reforms for the purposes of increased productivity and improving the competitive ability of Estonian companies. Fiscal and tax policy decisions taken by the government must not work to exacerbate the recession.

The government's fiscal policy is a slippery slope. While a greater deficit creates problems and can result in more public debt, hiking taxes with little consideration and ignoring sharp social issues hardly bode well either. Carefully considered spending can help compensate for major economic damage in part in a situation where it can help avoid negative symptoms cascading. We need to make an effort to strike that balance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:32

Watch live: Nordic-Baltic leaders debate geopolitical issues at Columbia

18:25

UNHCR: Ukrainian refugees need longterm help with integration

18:13

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

17:46

More than 1,200 teachers joined union during strike

17:41

EDF chief: We have to stay calm in face of hybrid threats

17:40

Estonia's microbial cell factories to produce valuable fuels & chemicals

17:10

Court initiates PlusPlus Capital reorganization process

16:39

Elering considers northwest Estonia as Estlink 3 cable's landing site

16:16

Raag: Russia sure to take advantage of Ukraine's commander-in-chief discord

16:01

Prime Minister Kallas to visit Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

13:45

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09:42

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Number of foster families in Estonia decreasing by the year

04.02

Photos: Nearly 900 compete in XIII European Sauna Marathon in Otepää

11:50

60 percent of people from other nationalities in Estonia condemn Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: