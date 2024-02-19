Education agreement negotiations begin between ministry, unions

Negotiations for teachers' future career models started on Monday between the Ministry of Education and Research and teaching unions in Tartu.

The agreement will cover teachers' working conditions, salaries, and career model.

One of the conditions for ending last month's teachers' strike was the conclusion of a longterm agreement with the government which seeks to fix problems in the sector.

"Above all, teachers look to the state for certainty about the future – agreements on pay rises, working conditions, and the career structure," said Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).

She said 100 representatives will be present at the first meeting which shows how serious the issue is.

"The teachers' strike has shown that we need to tackle very critical issues in education and to do so with a long-term agreement. Only together with local authorities and private school operators can we tackle these critical issues," she added.

On Monday, the main topics of discussion were the legal framework and the teacher's career and salary model. More meetings are planned in March, April, and May.

--

