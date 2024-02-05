X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

More than 1,200 teachers joined union during strike

News
Teachers protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024.
Teachers protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024.
News

Over the course of last week's strike, 1,214 teachers joined the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL), the largest educators' union in the country. The EHL also paid compensation to strikers.

"Membership growth was 19.8 percent. We started with more than 6,100 members, and now have more than 7,300," said EHL information manager Janno Isat.

The union has said it will pay compensation to new members if they meet the required conditions.

Isat said the EHL also agreed to pay kindergarten workers who participated in the strike for at least three days from its unemployment fund. They will receive 50 percent of the daily rate of a kindergarten teacher's wages which is €37 gross per day.

General education teachers who were paid by their employers for up to five days to strike will receive €42 gross for each subsequent day they took part.

The calculation base comes from the minimum salary of general education teachers which is €1,820.

Compensation for employees of early childhood education institutions is 90 percent of the minimum salary of teachers in general education schools, which amounts to €1,638.

"The allowance is paid based on the principle of solidarity – the amount of the allowance is fixed for each level of education, i.e. the worker's contractual earnings are not taken into account," said Isat.

There are 22,000 high school, elementary school, and preschool teachers, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The EHL started an open-ended strike over pay rises on January 22 which ended on January 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:32

Watch live: Nordic-Baltic leaders debate geopolitical issues at Columbia

18:25

UNHCR: Ukrainian refugees need longterm help with integration

18:13

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

17:46

More than 1,200 teachers joined union during strike

17:41

EDF chief: We have to stay calm in face of hybrid threats

17:40

Estonia's microbial cell factories to produce valuable fuels & chemicals

17:10

Court initiates PlusPlus Capital reorganization process

16:39

Elering considers northwest Estonia as Estlink 3 cable's landing site

16:16

Raag: Russia sure to take advantage of Ukraine's commander-in-chief discord

16:01

Prime Minister Kallas to visit Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

13:45

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09:42

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Number of foster families in Estonia decreasing by the year

04.02

Photos: Nearly 900 compete in XIII European Sauna Marathon in Otepää

11:50

60 percent of people from other nationalities in Estonia condemn Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: