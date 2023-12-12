Minister proposes building new gas-hydrogen power plant in Narva

News
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) submitted a proposal to the government to build a gas-hydrogen power plant in Narva with a battery storage system.

The planned plant would have a 100-megawatt electrical capacity, a 60-megawatt thermal capacity, and a 25-megawatt battery storage system.

The minister said the proposal has already been put to the cabinet once before and now there is a will to move forward. To do this Eesti Energia's share capital must be expanded by €114 million.

"This is to give Eesti Energia more investment capacity to invest more quickly in much-needed energy solutions," he said.

Võrklaev said the plant will help to cover electricity reserves and maintain frequency after desynchronizing from the Russian power grid in 2025.

"There are also plans to install a heat pump in the cooling duct of the Baltic power plant to improve the heat supply of the city of Narva, and then a 25-megawatt battery storage system to compensate for these possible shortcomings, both in terms of synchronization and renewable energy," the minister said.

Mart Võrklaev. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The venture was initially planned with €20 million from the European Union's Just Transition Fund as a solution to provide heating in Narva. However, analysis showed it will only partially solve the problem.

"In the longer term, it would be more feasible to build a hydrogen-capable, gas-fired power plant and heat generation initially, as this would be a more long-term, sustainable and sensible solution," Võrklaev said.

The politician said the plant will cost €146 million plus €30 million for the battery, which will fall under Eesti Energia's investments.

"In this sense, the capital increase is less than the total investment," he said.

The power plant could start operating at full capacity in 2028 and run on LNG.

Võrklaev said the current forecast suggests the power plant would come on to the market at approximately €150 per megawatt hour.

The minister wants to increase the share capital of Eesti Energia this year as the funds are included in this year's budget. 

The government is likely to discuss the proposal next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:02

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy Updated

19:13

Minister proposes building new gas-hydrogen power plant in Narva

18:57

Baltics want Russian, Belarusian athletes Olympic decision reversed

17:21

Estonia running for UN Human Rights Council 2026-2028

16:51

Finland to reopen two border crossing points with Russia

16:25

Niina Petrõkina likely out of Euro Figure Skating Championships with injury

15:41

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Tallinn

15:12

Center Party split on MEP funding Kremlin activist's legal costs

14:38

Union: Teachers' strike planned for January 22

14:34

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

11.12

Baltic presidents: If Russia wins the war, the whole of Europe is in danger Updated

11.12

Estonia struggles to boost exports while neighbors face economic downturn

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

21:02

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy Updated

11.12

Rapid wage growth has boosted alcohol consumption in Estonia

10:22

Competition watchdog: Greed not behind food price hikes in Estonia

14:34

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: