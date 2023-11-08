Eesti Energia planning to build hydrogen power plant in coming years

News
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Eesti Energia is planning to build two new hydrogen and gas powered plants in the coming years to cover peak capacity. A tender for the first facility will be announced next year.

The National Audit Office has said the government needs to make long-term decisions bout energy supply in the near future. From 2027, producing oil shale will become economically unsustainable, and Estonia may have problems securing its electricity supply.

On Tuesday, Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) said Elering's Kiisa power plant and Eesti Energia's planned hydrogen plant could provide up to 500 MW in reserve capacity.

Eesti Energia's Head of Chemical Industry Strategy and Transformation Lauri Karp said the company has ambitious plans for the production and use of hydrogen.

"Our immediate plan is to build the first hydrogen peak power plant in Narva, with a capacity of about 100 MW, and to build a second plant in Irus, with about the same parameters, based on this experience. If we talk about the timeframe, we will finish the design next year and then we will open the call for tenders," he said.

The first station will be put into operation when the is no sun or wind. "There will be a lot of these moments in the Estonian electricity system every year," Karp said.

The power plant will run on hydrogen, biomethane and, if needed, natural gas in limited quantities. Eesti Energia can either produce hydrogen itself or buy it.

Karp said the most important question about producing your own hydrogen is the price.

Hydrogen has great potential and it is forecast that the Auvere chemical industry will be the largest consumer of in Estonia between 2035-2040, he said.

The initial choice for hydrogen production is at Iru and Narva, the most attractive place to use hydrogen is in Ida-Viru County, said Karp. "In both locations, there is a heating network, which allows the residual heat from electricity generation to be used in the heating network," the official said.

It is estimated that Eesti Energia could start generating its own hydrogen at the end of the decade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:45

2,000 hectare nature reserve planned for Harku Municipality

20:11

Gallery: Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina visits Estonia

19:38

Fewer and fewer Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia

19:11

Eesti Energia planning to build hydrogen power plant in coming years

18:44

MP: Taipei office would be big step in strengthening Estonia-Taiwan relations

18:12

Legal scholars: EU law may block extradition of Estonian citizens to US

17:49

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced Updated

17:30

Tallinn to standardize childcare service support procedures

17:01

Ott Tänak: M-Sport did not offer me a new contract

16:50

Estonia's Mark Lajal out in Helsinki despite perfect second set comeback

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration Updated

07.11

Northern lights again seen over Estonia

13:02

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

09:56

Buyer shortage sees used guns market flooded in Estonia

09:25

Belarusian culture, language, and history is being destroyed – interview

07.11

Friday's planned strike illegal, Estonian ministry claims in letter to schools

17:49

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: