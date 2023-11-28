Boiler leak detected at Auvere plant after post-maintenance restart

News
Enefit Power.
Enefit Power. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Auvere power plant, which has been offline since a fault was detected in August, was restarted on Sunday. However, after a leak was detected in the plant's boiler on Tuesday morning, it remains unclear when the plant will be fully operational once again.

Following its August failure, annual maintenance work went ahead on the plant as scheduled the end of September, which has prevented it from generating electricity since. The annual maintenance had been due to finish in October but was then delayed until the end of last week.

The plant was restarted on Sunday and expected to reach full capacity by Tuesday. However, on Tuesday morning, a leak was detected in the plant's boiler, leading to a shutdown in electricity production.

"As the boiler was operating in normal mode at 800 degrees at the time of the shutdown, it is not possible at this stage to say exactly how serious the fault is. We will know more once the plant has cooled down. Then it will also be possible to predict when the plant might be up and running again," said Eesti Energia spokesperson Mattias Kaiv.

In August, one of the plant's heat exchangers, which had not been replaced during earlier maintenance work, failed, causing a shutdown. With the remaining heat exchangers subsequently replaced as part of the plant's annual maintenance, Eesti Energia had expected them to make a significant contribution to improving reliability.

However, Kaib pointed out, that connecting Auvere to the grid will not be a magic wand when it comes to addressing concerns over electricity costs. The power plant's market capacity is just 274 megawatts (MW) and has little impact on electricity prices.

In comparison, the capacity of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear plant, which has a strong impact on electricity prices in the region, is 1, 600 MW.

"Nevertheless, depending on the shortfall in the market, the Auvere power plant could mitigate some of the higher peak hour prices," Kaiv said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Estonians donated almost €96 million to NGOs in 2022

13:21

Baltics to boycott OSCE's Skopje meeting if Russian FM Lavrov attends

13:12

Revised rail station platform shelters still give inadequate protection from the elements

12:45

Boiler leak detected at Auvere plant after post-maintenance restart

12:05

SDE MP: Decision needed on whether nuclear power plant really needed in Estonia

11:23

Infortar shares available for subscription from Tuesday

10:42

Reform, Center leading MPs: Civil defense concept merits discussions

10:24

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

09:38

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

09:35

New car tax bill makes older vehicles more expensive

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last

27.11

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

27.11

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

27.11

Experts: Russian losses are not yet high enough to end the war

08:10

Blizzard conditions lead to lengthy Narva highway traffic jam Monday night

27.11

Any decision to go down nuclear energy route in Estonia binding for a century

27.11

General: Ukraine war not a stalemate

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: