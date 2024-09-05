Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

Film shoots in Kesklinn, Lasnamäe, and Nõmme districts will lead to temporary road closures for both vehicles and pedestrians between September 9-18.

Traffic controllers will be present at all locations to assist local residents and other commuters.

On September 9, the pedestrian area in front of Pärnu maantee 48 will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The bus stop in front of the building will be temporarily moved to the bus lane before the Suur-Ameerika Street and Pärnu maantee intersection.

Also, on September 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Raadiku Bridge over Laagna tee in Lasnamäe will be closed to all traffic, including public transport (affecting bus lines 42, 67, 51, and 58). Pedestrian and cyclist access will be allowed with some waiting time, and alternatives include using the nearby tunnel or crosswalks, both about a 5-minute walk away. Car drivers can use the Mustakivi tee bridge as a detour.

On September 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., traffic will be restricted on the section in front of Aate 10 in Nõmme for both vehicles and pedestrians. Pedestrians may experience delays of up to 10 minutes during filming. Parking will be temporarily prohibited on some nearby streets in the Aate area.

On September 16, the section of Kunderi and Faehlmanni streets on Kreutzwaldi, as well as the Faehlmanni and Kreutzwaldi intersection, will be closed to cars and pedestrians from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on September 17. Pedestrians can pass through Politseipark and the Raadiomaja parking lot to Raua põik, or on the other side, through the Hilton Hotel and the ERR courtyard to Faehlmanni. Delays should be expected.

On September 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., traffic will be disrupted on Narva maantee between Pronksi and Narva maantee 4, as well as on Maneeži and Kompassi väljak, where traffic controllers will allow only public transport to pass. The area will be fully closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. On the morning of September 18, from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., only public transport will be allowed through.

A free replacement parking lot will be available for local residents from the morning of September 17 to the morning of September 18. Residents of Maneeži 3, 5, and 8 will be able to access their courtyards via Reimani, which will be temporarily converted into a two-way road.

On the evening of September 18, filming will take place on Vikerlase and near the Saarepiiga bridge on Laagna tee in Lasnamäe. Traffic on Laagna tee will be partially restricted on September 18, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. From 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., the area will be fully closed, reopening for traffic at 7:00 am on September 19. Parking will be prohibited from Vikerlase 13 to the front of Laagna keskus from 12:00 p.m. on September 18 until 8:00 a.m. on September 19. Residents of Vikerlase 13, 15, and 17 will have access to their courtyards via Laagna tee. Pedestrians will be able to cross Saarepiiga bridge until 7:00 p.m. on September 18, after which there will be extended temporary closures.

From Vikerlase 13 to Virbi 12, traffic will be restricted from 10:00 p.m. on September 18 to 7:00 a.m. on September 19. Pedestrian detours will be set up for safety as car chase scenes will be filmed.

Due to filming, the Vikerlase Pharmacy (Vikerlase 19) will be closed from 7:00 p.m. on September 18 to 7:00 a.m. on September 19. During this time, medications and pharmacy goods can be purchased at Tõnismäe Pharmacy (Tõnismägi 5). The nearest pharmacy at Lasnamäe Centrum (Mustakivi tee 13) will be open until 9:00 p.m.

Münchhausen Productions OÜ apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your understanding.

Public transportation detour routes are available on transport.tallinn.ee.

