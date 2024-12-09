X!

Top leaders to attend JEF security summit in Tallinn next week

News
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Top leaders from the Nordics, Baltics, and UK will visit Estonia next week to participate in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defense and security summit.

Prime ministers from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, as well as the presidents of Finland and Lithuania will attend.

This includes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Police will announce traffic restrictions later this week.

JEF is a UK-led defense cooperation format whose primary task is rapid response at sea, on land, and in the air in the Baltic Sea, Northern Europe, and in the High North.

The coalition is a first responder before NATO. It is comprised of like-minded nations ready to contribute quickly and flexibly to various operations, from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:43

Estonian chess star Mai Narva third at European Championships in Skopje

17:08

Estonian buyer pays €19m for state-owned railway company Operail

16:27

Raul Rebane: Unpleasant historical attitudes manifesting in wartime

16:05

Administrative costs growing or falling depending on calculation methodology

15:50

Gallery: Lääne-Viru County village recreated in gingerbread

15:28

Tõnu Viik: How much higher education does Estonia need and how to pay for it?

14:50

Top leaders to attend JEF security summit in Tallinn next week

14:20

Education workers and local governments sign education agreement

13:48

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

13:39

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

08.12

Kallas' changes at EU's diplomatic service ruffling feathers in Brussels

07.12

Jogger rescued in Võru County as PPA uses siren to help her out

07:48

Economists: Wage growth, lower loan payments will not compensate for rising prices

08.12

Estonian instructors training Ukrainian troops in England

13:39

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

08.12

Tallinn, Tartu not joining education agreement

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo