Top leaders to attend JEF security summit in Tallinn next week

Top leaders from the Nordics, Baltics, and UK will visit Estonia next week to participate in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defense and security summit.

Prime ministers from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, as well as the presidents of Finland and Lithuania will attend.

This includes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Police will announce traffic restrictions later this week.

JEF is a UK-led defense cooperation format whose primary task is rapid response at sea, on land, and in the air in the Baltic Sea, Northern Europe, and in the High North.

The coalition is a first responder before NATO. It is comprised of like-minded nations ready to contribute quickly and flexibly to various operations, from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare.

