Parking restrictions in place on Tallinn's Toompea next week

On December 16 and 17 additional traffic restrictions and a no-fly zone will be in place in Tallinn as European leaders visit Estonia for the Joint Expeditionary Force security summit.

Prime ministers from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, as well as the presidents of Finland and Lithuania, will attend the two-day meeting.

This includes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Andris Viltsin, head of the PPA's personal protection bureau, said additional officers wll be on patrol in the capital during this time to ensure the safety of both foreign guests and city residents.

"The restrictions will primarily affect traffic in the city center, including Tartu maantee, Vabaduse väljak and Rävala puiestee, and Toompea in the Old Town. On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, when foreign guests are traveling to meetings, police officers may temporarily halt other traffic. We will aim to keep these disruptions as brief as possible, but we still ask drivers to anticipate longer travel times," said Viltsin.

Parking restrictions on December 16-17. Source: PPA

Extensive parking restrictions will be in effect on Toompea. From 3 p.m. on December 16 to 3 p.m. on December 17, parking will not be allowed on Piiskopi, Kohtu, Toom-Kooli, and Toom-Rüütli streets, as well as on Lossiplats and Kiriku plats.

"Access to Toompea will also be restricted for pedestrians — local residents and people working in the area will be allowed through, but the area will be closed to tourists and visitors during the meetings. Locals will also be able to access the area by car, but we ask them to respect the parking restrictions. Those accustomed to parking on the listed streets will need to find alternative arrangements during this period," Viltsin explained.

A no-fly zone, EER730, will also be in effect in Tallinn and its surrounding areas on these dates, applying to both manned and unmanned aircraft. This means that drones cannot be flown, nor can visual or training flights be conducted.

The security arrangements for the visit will involve around 500 police officers and cooperation partners.

"Police officers will explain additional restrictions if necessary, and we ask for cooperation. While moving around the Old Town, it is advisable to carry an identification document, as police may request it for verification. Our efforts are focused on ensuring smooth traffic and maintaining public order," Viltsin summarized

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!