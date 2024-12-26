X!

Efforts to find location of EstLink 2 fault continue

News
Estlink 2 repair work in September 2024.
Estlink 2 repair work in September 2024. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Estonian and Finnish system operators Elering and Fingrid have been continuously working to identify the fault location of the EstLink 2 disconnection since it occurred yesterday at 12:26 p.m. Diagnostics are ongoing, Elering announced.

According to Reigo Kebja, a member of Elering's management board, system operator teams have been working through the night to pinpoint the exact location of the fault. "We have conducted several diagnostics and measurements on both the Estonian and Finnish sides, focusing on locating the fault in the connection cable," Kebja said.

On Thursday morning, Fingrid updated a market participant notice on the Nord Pool UMM platform, stating that the connection is expected to remain out of service until the end of the year. The notice will be updated as new information becomes available.

The disconnection does not affect electricity supply security, as the system is designed to handle the failure of external connections at any time. System operators are prepared for such situations as part of their daily operations. Sufficient production capacity, reserves and import capabilities are available in Estonia and the Baltic states to meet national consumption needs.

Fingrid: More clarity expected by midday

Fingrid also confirmed that the cause of the disconnection between Finland and Estonia remains undetermined.

"The cause of the fault has not yet been identified, but we are currently investigating the cable. By midday, we should have more information. The Border Guard and the National Bureau of Investigation have also launched inquiries," said Arto Pahkin, Fingrid's control room manager, in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

The direct current link between Finland and Estonia, EstLink 2, went offline on Wednesday at 12:26 p.m. At the time of the disconnection, the power flow from Finland to Estonia was 658 megawatts. Fingrid reported shortly after the incident that the possibility of vandalism cannot be ruled out.

"Last year, a fault occurred at the end of January and lasted throughout February, March, April and several months beyond that. During that period, as is the case now, there were no risks to Estonia's electricity supply security," Kebja said.

However, he confirmed that the incident will clearly impact electricity prices. In the short term, the effect could be threefold – negative, neutral or positive. Kebja noted that during the previous extended EstLink 2 outage, the final price of electricity increased by about 10 percent over the period.

"Thus, a price impact may clearly occur, but predicting its exact nature is very difficult. Other market participants are certainly better equipped to assess this," Kebja acknowledged.

When asked whether submarine cables, which are essentially a guarantee of national security, could be protected to prevent ships from damaging them, the Elering representative stated that safeguarding these cables presents an enormous challenge.

He explained that Elering operates approximately 300 kilometers of underwater electricity and gas infrastructure. Placing a vessel or some other form of guard at every meter or kilometer of this infrastructure would be extremely difficult.

"While we do not want to jump to conclusions about whether this specific fault is related, the fact remains that protecting maritime infrastructure against malicious attacks is a highly complex and significant challenge. We work closely with other state institutions specializing in maritime and underwater security to address this," Kebja said.

He added that it is very difficult to predict when the cable will be repaired, as investigations into the fault are still ongoing. The timeline depends on the exact type and location of the fault. Once that information becomes clear, Elering will share it, Kebja confirmed.

The Finland-Estonia direct current connection, EstLink 2, went offline on Wednesday due to an emergency, and while the cause of the fault remains unknown, Finnish media reported that a Hong Kong cargo ship and a Russian tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet were near the cable at the time of the incident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:19

EstLink 2 suspected fault location on the bottom of the Gulf of Finland

13:59

Police respond to domestic violence during the holidays

13:40

Communications cables between Estonia and Finland disrupted, services online

11:50

Efforts to find location of EstLink 2 fault continue

11:44

President Karis: We talk too much about war

10:09

Yle: Russian shadow fleet tanker in the area when Estlink 2 goes offline Updated

09:40

Two dead, two rescuers injured in Põhja-Tallinn fire

09:33

Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 down again due to fault Updated

09:15

Hundreds braving the cold waiting to cross the border in Narva during holidays

08:55

Estonia has no plans to extend international protection of Syrian citizens

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09:33

Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 down again due to fault Updated

10:09

Yle: Russian shadow fleet tanker in the area when Estlink 2 goes offline Updated

23.12

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

13:40

Communications cables between Estonia and Finland disrupted, services online

09:40

Two dead, two rescuers injured in Põhja-Tallinn fire

25.12

Tallinn hotel occupancy down even with more tourists visiting for Christmas

25.12

Pärnu business owners want to build indoor beach in town

25.12

Narva the only major Estonian city planning New Year's fireworks display

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo