Communications cables between Estonia and Finland disrupted, services online

Elisa Eesti AS and CITIC Telecom CPC notified the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) on Wednesday evening about disruptions in undersea communication cables between Estonia and Finland.

Disruptions affect three different communication cables.

"The cause of the outages is not currently known, but the cable owners are working to repair them and there is no impact on end users," said Laura Laaster, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

On Wednesday evening, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) received information that three undersea communication cables between Estonia and Finland were affected: two cables owned by the Elisa Group were severed and one cable belonging to CITIC Telecom was damaged.

Telecommunications companies providing services through these cables confirmed that the disruptions have had no noticeable impact on end users. All services and communications between Estonia and Finland remain operational.

"The cause of the outages is not currently known. Cable owners are conducting repair work, during which relevant authorities are also investigating the potential causes of the disruptions," Laaster added.

Estonia's international connections are redundantly backed up, meaning that in the event of undersea cable failures, alternative operational undersea cables or land cables running through Latvia can be used to ensure cross-border internet connectivity and the functionality of various services.

