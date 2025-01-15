X!

Two NATO warships arrive in Gulf of Finland

The German Navy minehunter FGS Datteln (foreground) and the Dutch Navy hydrographic survey vessel HNLMS Luymes.
The German Navy minehunter FGS Datteln (foreground) and the Dutch Navy hydrographic survey vessel HNLMS Luymes. Source: NATO
Two warships from NATO member states have arrived in the Gulf of Finland to protect the underwater infrastructure passing through the area as part of the alliance's Baltic Sentry initiative.

The NATO Maritime Command (NATO MARCOM) announced on Wednesday that the German Navy's minehunter FGS Datteln and the Dutch Navy's hydrographic survey vessel HNLMS Luymes repositioned in the Baltic Sea on January 13 to conduct joint operational training and exercises.

Both ships have been assigned to NATO's Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) and are supporting Operation Baltic Sentry, the statement from NATO MARCOM said.

The leaders of NATO countries bordering the Baltic Sea announced the launch of the Baltic Sentry operation following a meeting in Helsinki on Tuesday. The operation aims to prevent damage to critical infrastructure in the region.

According to Finland's national broadcaster Yle, citing the Vessel Finder tracking tool, two NATO ships are currently operating in the Gulf of Finland as part of the mission.

NATO increased its presence in the Baltic Sea shortly after a vessel identified as Eagle S, suspected to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, dragged its anchor across the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day, severing the EstLink 2 power cable between Estonia and Finland and several communication cables.

Yle reports that additional NATO warships, submarines, surveillance aircraft and underwater drones are expected to deploy to the Baltic Sea as part of the ongoing operation.

Speaking at the Helsinki meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that the alliance is launching the Baltic Sentry program to prevent any damage to critical infrastructure in the region.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Source: Yle

