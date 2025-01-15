ERR in Finland: Baltic Sea nations address threats under NATO framework

Baltic Sea leaders meeting in Helsinki on Tuesday launched NATO's Baltic Sentry mission to protect critical maritime infrastructure, with enhanced cooperation, new tech, and increased defense spending amid rising threats from Russia.

Leaders from eight states with Baltic Sea coasts, including Estonia, convened in the Finnish capital to strengthen cooperation on protecting maritime infrastructure amid growing threats, particularly the increasing use of commercial vessels as potential weapons.

Finland, which has been the first nation in the region to have used force to protect its underwater infrastructure, in response to the Eagle S cable sabotage incident at Christmas time, has set a precedent for other countries in the region, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported from Helsinki.

At the meeting, leaders, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen, agreed to establish a NATO fleet unit dubbed Baltic Sentry, to monitor the region's infrastructure.

The unit will include naval and air forces, as well as drone capabilities.

Additionally, underwater cables will be equipped with sensor technology to enhance detection capabilities.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs praised Finland's decisive actions, stating, "I think that what Finland has done was a very good job. I think that was for the first time when we were sending the first clear message that we are not going simply to investigate, investigate, investigate."

Lithuania's president, Gitanas Nauseda, echoed this sentiment, adding that his country is prepared to contribute to NATO's efforts.

"Lithuania is ready to provide additional capabilities to the NATO efforts, and we will dedicate for that purpose our ships, standby ships, helicopters, and a special operational unit," President Nauseda said.

Despite the mission's launch, some questions remained unanswered.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not specify how many ships, aircraft, or drones the Baltic Sentry unit would have.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), who was also present at the meeting, refrained from providing further details.

Michal said: "The Baltic Sentry mission is a NATO-led operation, which means that NATO will deploy its capabilities in the Baltic Sea—ships and various technological tools for vessel detection and better situational control."

Kristen Michal in Hesinki on January 14, 2025. Source: Matti Porre/Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Rutte stressed that increased defense spending is crucial to ensuring lasting protection in the region.

"At this moment, when it comes to kinetic warfare, we are safe. The alliance is able to fight back, to anyone who is trying to attack us. My biggest worry is that, in four or five years, we are not. If we will not invest more," Rutte went on.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addressed the broader geopolitical context of the tensions in the Baltic Sea but stopped short of calling it a war, stating: "I said in my speech yesterday, we have had different, very clear kind of time periods historically. We do not have to be at all in a pre-war time, but you can't really tell right now."

In conclusion, Finnish President Alexander Stubb acknowledged that while sabotage cannot be completely prevented, the region is now more prepared than ever.

Politicians: Cooperation between countries to protect infrastructure has improved

Estonia, alarmed by Russia's aggressive actions and having stepped up cooperation with NATO and regional allies, committing to stronger deterrence and rapid responses to safeguard critical infrastructure, was welcomed by some politicians.

Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200), chair of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said this was: "Better late than never, and now we indeed have a solid cause."

"Russia's behavior has been so aggressive that it leaves us with no other option. Naturally, freedom of navigation is guaranteed as long as no laws are broken and no intentional damage is caused."

Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"But this was a clearly premeditated act. We are taking very concrete steps both from Estonia's side and in cooperation with Finland, other countries, plus the EU and NATO," Stoicescu went on.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, said:

"We can quite confidently say that the greatest threat of such attacks comes from Russia. However, the way information was shared within Estonia after the December 25 incident is a precedent-setting example."

