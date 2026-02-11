X!

Estonia's defense forces take over public buildings for urban combat training

EDF training inside the Kohtla-Nõmme rahvamaja.
EDF training inside the Kohtla-Nõmme rahvamaja. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) is expanding its options for Fighting in a Built-up Area (FIBUA) training exercises.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported the EDF is communicating with municipalities, particularly in northeastern Estonia, for the possible use of a wider variety of real-life buildings suitable for temporary training.

One of the municipalities with which the EDF have developed good cooperation is Jõhvi municipality, Ida-Viru County, and the where location of one of the bases.

"Jõhvi is very proud that we have a military base and that it is constantly expanding; it is very important to us. Our task is to create all the conditions necessary for the units stationed at the base to carry out their work — their training and exercises — as well as possible and without problems," the town's mayor, Vallo Reimaa said.

The municipality's role also includes liaising with local residents and explaining the activities where needed, he added.

On Tuesday, exercises were held in and around the partially used Kohtla-Nõmme rahvamaja community center, just west of Jõhvi.

The facility is quite large and allows for more comprehensive training than might be available at a mock-up FIBUA training "town".

"This [training] means that a soldier can come in the morning and leave in the evening — in other words, sleep at the unit at night and recover mentally and physically," said company commander Second Lieutenant Aleksandr Kalnitski.
The EDF is seeking further opportunities for FIBUA training in publicly accessible buildings closer to bases, for convenience; three years ago the Rabasaare urban combat training area in Lääne-Viru County was also opened.

The municipalities are generally cooperative partners, the EDF said. The most important task from a military perspective is to inspect buildings in advance to ensure that exercises can be conducted safely.

"It is not a problem at all — if they have buildings to offer, they provide them; we simply ask and they give them. The only thing we look at is how safe it is. If a building is at risk of collapse, then of course we do not take it on and do not go there," Kalnitski said.

The current FIBUA and Close-Quarters Combat exercises in Jõhvi municipality are to continue on Wednesday, at the Voka community center.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

