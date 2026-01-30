X!

Gallery: Extreme cold tests NATO cadets in Estonia's winter combat training

News
Estonian Military Academy's winter warfare course in Southeastern Estonia. January 2026.
Estonian Military Academy's winter warfare course in Southeastern Estonia. January 2026. Source: Lt. Mari-Liis Päären/mil.ee
News

As harsh winter conditions continue and the freeze deepens, Estonian Military Academy cadets and students from 19 NATO allied nations are getting a firsthand taste of winter combat training.

The academy's weeklong winter warfare course at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Nursipalu and Tsiatsungõlmaa training areas in Southeastern Estonia covers survival, combat and tactical skills, with all instruction and leadership conducted in English.

With daily daytime highs firmly below -10 degrees Celsius and nights dipping even lower, course instructor Lt. Timo Hunt said the harsh winter weather has been the toughest challenge this year.

"Winter operations mean constantly having to adjust your clothing, and all tasks take at least twice as much time or energy," Hunt explained, noting that students have had to push themselves mentally and physically this week.

The course covers the basics of winter operations, proper use and maintenance of cold-weather equipment as well as winter-specific nutrition and hydration.

Participants also receive hands-on training in squad- and platoon-level ambushes, trench assaults, defensive maneuvers and live-fire exercises both day and night.

A signature element of the course is a controlled ice-hole immersion, giving cadets a supervised opportunity to practice safe exit techniques.

"Falling into [ice-cold] water and spending the night under a poncho tent have been the hardest exercises mentally," Hunt noted.

Firsthand winter training 'worth the hardships'

Participating allied cadets have praised the course, including the major challenge posed by the weather. "Temperatures like this are a first-time experience for most of them," the Estonian instructor said.

All allied cadets who have taken the course have completed it successfully, he added.

Polish instructor Lt. Warso, observing the course, thanked the Estonian Military Academy and instructors for the opportunity.

"This is the perfect time to learn how Estonia operates in such a specific combat environment," Warso said. From the ice-hole drill to Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE), the training is demanding but reflects realistic scenarios.

"The Polish cadets believe the course is worth the hardships of these extreme conditions," he added.

This year's winter warfare course includes cadets from the Estonian Military Academy as well as 19 allied military school cadets from Portugal, Latvia, Croatia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Greece.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:13

Gallery: Extreme cold tests NATO cadets in Estonia's winter combat training

17:46

Estonian president to award record 203 state decorations this year

17:44

Tartu to mark 106th anniversary of peace treaty on Monday

17:40

Baltic states agree to create military mobility 'Schengen' area

16:27

Defense official: Nothing to suggest Russia interested in peace

15:50

Margus Tsahkna: Iran events not abstract but painfully familiar

15:19

Gallery: Sadu, Cash, Vennaskond and more shine at 2026 Estonian Music Awards

14:51

Northern Estonian public transport fares to rise as joint ticket rolls out

14:17

MP's Bolt Food bag Riigikogu stunt does not stop employment law passing

13:41

Narva city council votes in favor of state bailout on winter heating

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.01

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

29.01

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

29.01

Estonia to leave international health format over Russian membership

28.01

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

29.01

Tales from the Estonian east: New book explores hidden secrets of the 'other Estonia'

29.01

New battery park in Estonia behind EstLink failures

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

09:59

Estonian state trialing IT system free from US tech giants

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo