X!

Estonia's exports rise during Q1

News
Shipping containers in port. Photo is illustrative.
Shipping containers in port. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

Exports continued to rise in March, with growth of 17 percent, data from Statistics Estonia show. In the first quarter, both exports and imports of goods were up by 14 percent.

Exports totaled almost €1.7 billion and imports more than €1.9 billion at current prices. The trade deficit was €237 million, which is €12 million less than in March last year.

Jane Leppmets, foreign trade analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the positive trend from January and February continued in March.

"Exports of goods grew in all commodity sections. The rise in exports was influenced by an even larger increase in re-exports, which rose by 27 percent year on year. This was mainly due to an increase in the re-exports of transport equipment," he added.

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports fell by 3 percentage points year on year, accounting for 65 percent in March this year. Exports of goods of Estonian origin increased by 12 percent in March compared with the same month in 2024.

Finland top export market

The main commodities exported in March were electrical equipment (13% of Estonia's total exports), wood and articles of wood (12 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (12 percent).

Compared with March 2024, the biggest increase occurred in the exports of transport equipment (up by €37 million, or 27 percent), mineral products (up by €34 million, or 28 percent), and base metals and articles of base metal (up by €27 million, or 26 percent).

Estonia's top export partners in March were Finland (16 percent), Latvia (9 percent), Sweden (8 percent), and Lithuania (8 percent).

The main commodities exported were mineral products to Finland, transport equipment to Latvia and Lithuania, and wood and articles of wood to Sweden.

Compared with March last year, the greatest increase occurred in exports to Finland (up by €49 million), where more mineral products were exported. The largest decrease, by €16 million, was seen in exports to the United States, due to fewer dispatches of mineral products.

Imports of transport equipment grew the most in March

The main commodities imported in March were transport equipment (14 percent), agricultural products and food preparations (12 percent), and electrical equipment (12 percent).

The biggest year-on-year increases were seen in imports of transport equipment (up by €60 million, or 29 percent) and mineral products (by €43 million, or 26 percent).

Estonia's top import partner in March was Latvia (13 percent), followed by Germany (11 percent) and Finland (10 percent).

Trade increased by 14 percent in the first quarter

In the first quarter, both exports and imports of goods were up by 14 percent.

Exports of goods amounted to nearly €4.7 billion and imports to more than €5.5 billion at current prices.

The trade deficit was €860 million, which is €107 million higher than in the first quarter of 2024.

The main commodities exported were electrical equipment, agricultural products and food preparations, and wood and articles of wood.

The main commodities imported were transport equipment, agricultural products and food preparations, and electrical equipment. Estonia's top export partners were Finland, Latvia, and Sweden, whereas Latvia, Germany, and Finland were the main import partners.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia-Belarus border after rise in migrant crossings

13:41

Current SEB building to be renovated after bank moves out

13:08

Rene Kundla: Estonian must not be turned into a beloved mother tongue by force

12:25

Tallinn's Luther Quarter to undergo €200 million investment

11:46

This year's Museum Night theme is 'Books in the Night'

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

10:41

Estonian art buyers have become more knowledgeable

10:02

This year's E-Monday sale day biggest to date

10:00

Ukrainian artist's Tammsaare Park intervention highlights vulnerability of culture

09:35

Medical institutions running into language barrier increasingly often

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.05

Bronze Soldier monument defaced with graffiti

09.05

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

11.05

Additional units deployed to Estonia by helicopter in Exercise Hedgehog

11.05

Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

10.05

41-nation cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields concludes in Tallinn

11.05

Prime minister: Pressure is now turning on Russia

10.05

Two separate holidays marked in Narva on May 9

11:10

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo