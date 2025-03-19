X!

Support for Isamaa holding at record level in Norstat poll

News
Isamaa.
Isamaa. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Support for the opposition Isamaa party remains at its highest level in the past six years, according to the latest survey conducted by the Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat, reaching 31.4 percent. Meanwhile, the two coalition parties collectively received 18.7 percent support from respondents.

The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) received support from 17.7 percent of eligible voters, while the ruling Reform Party was backed by 16.1 percent, according to the weekly survey conducted by the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and polling firm Norstat Eesti.

The latest aggregated results reflect the survey period from February 17 to March 16, during which a total of 4,001 eligible Estonian citizens were polled.

Following the top three parties, the Center Party holds 15 percent support, while the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has 10.1 percent. Among parliamentary parties, Reform's coalition partner Eesti 200 has the lowest level of support at 2.6 percent.

The Center Party's support has increased by 1.8 percentage points over the past month.

Norstat party ratings. February 2 to March 16. Source: Institute for Societal Studies

Overall, coalition parties are backed by 18.7 percent of respondents, while opposition parties have the support of 74.2 percent. The combined support for coalition parties has never been this low in Norstat's polling history.

When presenting the results, Norstat focuses on the aggregated data from the past four weeks, meaning the sample size consists of at least 4,000 people. Respondents without a party preference are excluded from the calculation of relative party support.

The maximum margin of error depends on the proportion of the largest group. For example, among supporters of Isamaa — the largest group — the margin of error was +/-1.78 percentage points. For smaller parties, the margin was lower, such as +/-0.61 percentage points for Eesti 200.

Possible Riigikogu seats allocation based on recent ratings. March 16, 2025. Source: Institute for Societal Studies

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski



