Ministry bill aims to expand party funding watchdog's investigative powers

News
Headquarters of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (EJRK)
Headquarters of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (EJRK) Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Ministry of Justice has submitted for a round of approval a bill of amendments to the Political Parties Act and the Credit Institutions Act aimed at expanding the investigative powers of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (EJRK).

If passed, the amendments will establish the legal basis for the ERJK to request documents, information and explanations from third parties, as well as to summon individuals to the ERJK's offices. The latter will provide for a reasonable timeframe in which to appear, but also refer to the opportunity to impose a fine or compelled attendance should someone fail to appear.

"Compelled attendance may be imposed on an individual only if there is reason to believe that the individual has data that is of vital importance to the termination of a violation of the requirements provided for by law and the individual has not appeared even after being fined," the ministry said. "Compelled attendance will be conducted by the police as a matter of professional assistance. Compelled attendance will not be applied to MPs."

Also to be amended are the consequences applicable to the accepting of prohibited donations, including the introduction of an objective deadline (30 calendar days) within which time a prohibited donation must be returned to the individual who made the donation. Once this deadline has been exceeded, the forbidden donation must be transferred to the state budget.

"A political party will return a prohibited donation to the individual who made the donation within 30 days starting from when the donation was received," the ministry said. "If the prohibited donation has not been returned to the individual who made it by the deadline, the party is obliged to transfer the donation to the state budget immediately."

ERJK precepts requiring the transfer of prohibited donations to the state budget will be made enforceable by means of enforcement proceedings. In the case of political parties who receive allocations from the state budget, allocations will be reduced (by up to 50 percent of monthly allocation), and the obligation to pay interest, at a rate of 0.06 percent per day, will replace late fees.

Interest will be calculated based on the day following the day when the recipient of the forbidden donation was required to transfer it to the state budget until the day when the donation is transferred to the state budget, state budget allocations are reduced to the appropriate extent or the obligation imposed by a precept is enforced via enforcement proceedings.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, the bill also includes several regulatory changes to the Political Parties Act; provisions will be removed from the act that are not applicable.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Ministry bill aims to expand party funding watchdog's investigative powers

17:06

Experts: Putin's speech was full of cliches Updated

16:55

Tallinn's Rävala puiestee closed, transport diverted for Europe Day concert

16:28

Over 36,000 refugees seeking safety in Estonia Updated

16:20

Marti Kuusik acquittal enters into force

16:02

Slava Ukraini NGO founder wins European of the Year award

15:49

Moscow continues ignoring church leaders' pleas for peace

15:49

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

15:07

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

14:10

DDoS cyberattacks temporarily disrupt Estonian foreign ministry website

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15:49

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

07.05

Flight restrictions in eastern Estonia, Tallinn in place for May 9

07.05

Estonian foreign ministry rooftop concert to mark Europe Day, May 9

07.05

Experts: Kallas' high international media exposure benefits Estonia hugely

15:07

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

13:57

Russian ambassador to Estonia summoned over foreign minister comments

07.05

Interview | Putin's war failing, but return to normalcy will take years

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: