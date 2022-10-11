Prime Minister: Stability in today's situation vital far beyond Europe

While Russian aggression continues to threaten the whole United Nations Charter-based world order, Estonia must work in the opposite direction and contribute to ensuring stability not only in the region and Europe as a whole, but in other parts of the world, including Africa, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says, at a time when African nations such as Rwanda have also condemned at United Nations-level the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kallas said Tuesday that: "Estonia considers it necessary to contribute to ensuring prosperity and stability in Europe and beyond."

"Therefore, we are participating in the EU military training mission in Mozambique, where we are providing training to that country's security forces," the prime minister continued, according to a government office press release.

Estonia and Rwanda meanwhile are both nations keen on digital topics, Kallas said, after a meeting with Edouard Ngirente, prime minister of Rwanda, in Tallinn, within the framework of the Tallinn Digital Summit and which also covered bilateral relations, defense and security.

"We are united by the rapid digital advancement, representatives of our ICT communities engage in close communication and there are several projects underway. I hope that this busy communication in IT and digital fields continues and we can find more avenues, for example, education, for cooperating with Rwanda," Kallas said.

Kallas also reiterated for calls for support to Ukraine and condemnation of Russian aggression there, which undermines the entire UN Charter-based world order, she said, adding her thanks to Rwanda for voting for resolutions at the UN General Assembly condemning Russia's aggression.

Rwanda was one of several countries mentioned on Monday in the context of the Global Gateway, a €300-billion EU investment package highlighted by Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during the latter's official visit to Estonia on Monday.

