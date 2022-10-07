Kallas: European joint effort will reduce energy prices

Europe's energy prices will be reduced it member states work together to reduce consumption and try to slow down the recession, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said after an EU top officials' meeting in Prague on Friday.

Kallas said the main topics of the meeting were finding both urgent and long-term solutions for lowering energy prices in the European Union, supporting Ukraine, and ending Russian aggression.

"Russia is using energy as a weapon against Europe and has significantly reduced gas supplies. To lower prices, we must also reduce consumption and try to slow down the recession," she said, in a statement after the session.

"We need a long-term solution to eliminate our dependence on Russian gas and accelerate investments in renewable energy. However, to get the situation under control quickly, we also need temporary measures to reduce energy prices for consumers."

Kaja Kallas (in yellow) at the EU ministers meeting in Prague on October 7, 2022. Source: Stenbocki Maja

The subject will be discussed again later this month when concrete proposals are expected from the European Commission.

Kallas reiterated that Ukraine needs more military and humanitarian support.

"My message to my colleagues was that until the war is over, everyone has to do more to help Ukraine," she said.

