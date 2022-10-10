Report: ERR journalists witness attack on Kyiv

ERR reporters were in Kyiv when rockets struck the city during rush hour on Monday (October 10) morning.
ERR journalists were in Kyiv on Monday morning when the city was rocked by a Russian missile attack .

Several missiles hit the center of the capital city at around 9:30 a.m., the first attack on Kyiv for several months.

ERR correspondent Anton Aleksejev and camera operator Kristjan Svirgsden are currently in Ukraine on assignment and witnessed the attack in Shevchenko Park.

"The explosion was close by. Right now we can see a body covered with plastic. Rescuers and police are working. The Russians are hitting places where rescue work is on going from previous attacks," said Alekseyev, who was speaking on the radio at the time of the strikes, one of which could be heard live on air.

The correspondent believes there were six explosions, not four as reported by other media outlets.

Svirgsden sent back footage from Kyiv, which can be viewed below.

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk wrote on social media that one of the missiles landed a kilometer away from the embassy.

"Alarms and blasts in Kyiv city center this morning. F the aggressor!" he wrote on Twitter.

Several people were killed in Monday's attack, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko told the media.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said 75 missiles were fired at Ukrainian cities last night and this morning. Air defenses "neutralized" more than half.

Ukrainians had been braced for attacks after an explosion on Saturday morning damaged part of the Kerch Bridge which connects Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Editor: Helen Wright

